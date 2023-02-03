'Happy Days' Mom Marion Ross Gathering Ex-Cast Members For Final Farewell Reunion: Sources

Aging Happy Days mom Marion Ross is reaching out to her former castmates to pull together a TV reunion of the classic show — before it's too late, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Although she still voices cartoon characters, Richie Cunningham's beloved mother, "Mrs. C," officially retired from on-screen appearances mid-pandemic in 2021.

But sources say Marion, 94, has one big item left on her bucket list — to gather the ol' gang of hers for a final farewell show.