‘Wendy’s Hands Are Tied’ : Wendy Williams’ Rep Denies Talk Show Host ‘Lost Her Fortune’ Following Her Son Kevin, 22, Being Evicted From $2 Million Apartment

Wendy Williams and her team are shutting down claims she has lost her fortune after her son Kevin Hunter Jr. was evicted from his Miami apartment due to the talk show host’s issues with her bank, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, recently, Kevin Jr., 22, was sued for $69k in unpaid rent on his pad. In response, he told the court he was without funds because his mom had been fighting Wells Fargo.