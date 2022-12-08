‘Wendy’s Hands Are Tied’ : Wendy Williams’ Rep Denies Talk Show Host ‘Lost Her Fortune’ Following Her Son Kevin, 22, Being Evicted From $2 Million Apartment
Wendy Williams and her team are shutting down claims she has lost her fortune after her son Kevin Hunter Jr. was evicted from his Miami apartment due to the talk show host’s issues with her bank, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, recently, Kevin Jr., 22, was sued for $69k in unpaid rent on his pad. In response, he told the court he was without funds because his mom had been fighting Wells Fargo.
Last year, Wendy sued the bank accusing them of blocking access to her accounts. She said her ex-financial advisor Lori Schiller had told bank officials that she was potentially the victim of financial exploitation. Wells Fargo refused to unfreeze the accounts and demanded a guardian be appointed by the court. The battle has been sealed from the public but it is believed to be ongoing.
In court, Kevin said, “When I moved in, my mom, Wendy Hunter, rented the apartment for me, paying for a full year plus security up front, with her intent being to purchase it at the end of the lease.”
“At her request, I signed the original lease on her behalf,” he added. “As the lease approached the end, my mom went through some health issues that put the court in control of her finances.”
“All of this happened suddenly and all of the financial support that she always gave me stopped, including my housing,” he wrote. “Even though my name is on the lease my mom was paying, and for medical and legal reasons, she has not been able to pay the rent for the past months since the 1-year lease ended and the court has controlled her finances.”
“Everything happened very quickly and unexpectedly, and I have no idea things would end up like this,” he added. Kevin said he hoped to pay the debt once his mom was able to access her funds.
Wendy’s son ended up vacating the property without issue days later.
Now, Wendy’s publicist Shawn Zanotti is speaking out about the situation and denying the entertainer has money issues.
Zanotti told The Neighborhood Talk that Wendy is still under conservatorship and funds cannot be released without approval.
She said, “At this point, Wendy is under a conservatorship that was ordered by a federal New York judge. All expenses must be cleared by her guardian via the courts. There is a process where her expenses have to go through being verified and cleared before being paid.”
The rep said this process can take a while which caused Williams to sometimes miss payment deadlines.
“Wendy’s hands are tied and there is really nothing she can do right now. It’s a process that tends to go beyond the deadline of certain invoices. She, honestly, can’t do anything about that.”