Wendy Williams' Son Evicted From $2 Million Miami Apartment After Being Cut Off From Mom's Fortune
Former daytime talk show host Wendy Williams' estranged son, Kevin Hunter Jr., was evicted from his $2 million Miami apartment after he was cut off from his mom's fortune and unable to make rent, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The TV personality's son was hit with a $70k lawsuit in back rent for non-payments that stretched from February 2022 to his eviction.
Kevin Jr., 22, getting the boot from his pad marked the latest instance of turmoil between the once close-knit mother/son duo that deteriorated after Wendy, 58, checked into a Malibu rehabilitation center for alcohol abuse.
According to court documents obtained by The Sun, the eviction lawsuit against Kevin Jr. was filed in August 2022.
The filed documents included a copy of the signed lease that began in March 2021 and ended the following year in February. The lease transactions showed a year's worth of rent prepaid by Wendy, in addition to a security deposit and other lease-related fees.
In total, Wendy forked over $100k for her son's apartment.
Kevin Jr. was supposed to pick up the payments in February 2022, however, he was unable to do so after losing access to his mother's fortune.
According to the lawsuit, which stated the first month of payment delinquency began in February 2022, Kevin Jr. did not hold up his end of the bargain for leasing the apartment.
Kevin Jr. insisted that his mother rented the apartment and cited her failing health as the reason for being unable to make the lavish rent.
As his lease approached its end date, the son stated that "my mom went through some health issues that put the court in control of his finances."
Wendy accused her son of charging $100k to her American Express credit card, which Kevin Jr. denied. Additionally, Wells Fargo froze Wendy's accounts due to her unstable condition, which left her unable to withdraw money from those accounts.
Kevin Jr. additionally stated his reason for being unable to make payments was that "all of the financial support that she always gave stopped."
RadarOnline.com reported that in July 2022, Wendy was accused of not allowing Kevin Jr. to live in her New York City penthouse. Wendy's brother, Tommy, dropped the bombshell allegation in a 24-minute video.
"Wendy’s birthday is tomorrow. It should be a great time, a great time for family, a great time for her son, but it’s not. It’s a great time for everybody inside of Wendy’s head," Tommy claimed in the video.
The brother also accused Wendy of abandoning their 91-year-old father in the same manner that she allegedly cut ties with her son.