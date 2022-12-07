Wendy Williams' Son Evicted From $2 Million Miami Apartment After Being Cut Off From Mom's Fortune

Former daytime talk show host Wendy Williams' estranged son, Kevin Hunter Jr., was evicted from his $2 million Miami apartment after he was cut off from his mom's fortune and unable to make rent, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The TV personality's son was hit with a $70k lawsuit in back rent for non-payments that stretched from February 2022 to his eviction.

Kevin Jr., 22, getting the boot from his pad marked the latest instance of turmoil between the once close-knit mother/son duo that deteriorated after Wendy, 58, checked into a Malibu rehabilitation center for alcohol abuse.