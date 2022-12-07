Read The Emotional Letter Wendy Williams’ Son, 22, Wrote To Judge Before Being Evicted From $2 Million Miami Apartment
Wendy Williams’ son Kevin Hunter Jr, 22, didn’t fight the eviction lawsuit filed against him and instead wrote a heartbreaking note to the court explaining his mother’s sad situation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in August, Kevin Jr. was sued for eviction by a company named Cermae LLC.
The suit said Kevin’s lease expired in February but he had agreed to continue paying monthly rent. However, they said he failed to pay for several months and owed $69,600.
Cermae LLC demanded Kevin be evicted from the home and judgment for the unpaid rent. The Sun was the first to report on the eviction lawsuit.
In response, Kevin wrote a letter to the judge admitting he was behind in rent but blamed his mother’s legal issues.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wendy sued Wells Fargo accusing the bank of freezing her accounts and blocking access to her fortune. She said she was unable to pay her staff and bills. Wendy blamed her ex-financial advisor Lori Schiller. The talk show host claimed Shiller told Wells Fargo she was potentially a victim of financial exploitation.
For months, Wendy has been attempting to regain access to her money.
In his letter, Kevin said, “I am a full-time student” at a Florida college. He said, “When I moved in, my mom, Wendy Hunter, rented the apartment for me, paying for a full year plus security up front, with her intent being to purchase it at the end of the lease.”
“At her request, I signed the original lease on her behalf,” he said. “As the lease approached the end, my mom went through some health issues that put the court in control of her finances.”
“All of this happened suddenly and all of the financial support that she always gave me stopped, including my housing,” he wrote.
Kevin said his education is paid through a 529 education plan that my mom set up “but can only be released with the court’s approval. I had to pause my education for a full academic year because of Covid and to care for my mom.”
“Even though my name is on the lease my mom was paying, and for medical and legal reasons, she has not been able to pay the rent for the past months since the 1-year lease ended and the court has controlled her finances,” he added.
“Everything happened very quickly and unexpectedly, and I have no idea things would end up like this,” he added.
Kevin said he hoped to have the funds once his mom’s legal battle is wrapped up. In the meantime, he said there was a $20k deposit to help with the arrears.”
At the time, he told the court he was ready to move in 7 days. “For the past months, I have been back and forth between states checking on my mom’s well-being. I have secured a temporary place to live and have already made arraignments to move my things out of the apartment,” he said.
The judge ended up ordering Kevin to vacate the premieres.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kevin Hunter Sr., Wendy’s ex-husband and father to Kevin Jr, recently claimed he’s facing foreclosure on his Florida home after his alimony payments stopped coming in.