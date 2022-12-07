Read The Emotional Letter Wendy Williams’ Son, 22, Wrote To Judge Before Being Evicted From $2 Million Miami Apartment

Wendy Williams’ son Kevin Hunter Jr, 22, didn’t fight the eviction lawsuit filed against him and instead wrote a heartbreaking note to the court explaining his mother’s sad situation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in August, Kevin Jr. was sued for eviction by a company named Cermae LLC.

The suit said Kevin’s lease expired in February but he had agreed to continue paying monthly rent. However, they said he failed to pay for several months and owed $69,600.