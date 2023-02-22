Shocking Courtroom Moment: Alex Murdaugh's Defense Attorney Points Rifle At Prosecution, Says It's 'Tempting' — Leaving Jurors In Laughter

As Harpootlian questioned his team's expert witness on bullet trajectory, he attempted to discredit the prosecution by claiming Alex was too tall to be his wife and son's attacker — and suggested that one or two individuals, potentially even 12-year-olds, committed the vile acts.

The expert witness, called to testify for the defense, said he believed the attacker was between 5'1" and 5'4" tall.

The defense attorney wielded a .300 Blackout rifle as he continued to question the witness.

According to the Daily Mail, Harpootlian reenacted the gunman's possible positioning to the jury — but not without making a disturbing joke at the prosecution's expense.