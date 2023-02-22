Alaska Woman Pleads Guilty To Murdering Intellectually Disabled 'Best Friend' For $9 Million Promised By Online Catfish

An Alaska woman pled guilty to the 2019 murder of her intellectually disabled best friend. The brutal act was allegedly done in exchange for $9 million promised by a man who catfished the woman online — and requested photos of the killing as part of the deal, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Denali Brehmer, 22, appeared at an Anchorage courthouse last week, pleading guilty to the first-degree murder of Cynthia 'CeeCee' Hoffman, 19.

The gruesome discovery of Hoffman's body unraveled a sinister scheme — involving multiple teenagers — derived by a man online who called himself "Tyler."