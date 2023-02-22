Kevin Costner's 'Yellowstone' Pay Revealed: $1.5 Million Per Episode — As New Report Details He's Demanding Even More To Promote Show

Yellowstone's fifth season is set to return for its second half this summer and there's rumblings that this may be Costner's last appearance.

A bombshell report from Puck revealed that once the show became a mega success, Costner demanded to be compensated for promotion days despite having signed a contract that paid him $1.2 million per-episode.

Insiders claim that amount will rise to a staggering $1.5 million per-episode if there is a season 6, plus a deal with MTV Entertainment Studios that will span through 2025.

Costner can only commit to a couple of weeks for the remaining episodes due to a busy filming schedule and obligations to other projects, but producers don't think it will suffice.