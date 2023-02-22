Kevin Costner's 'Yellowstone' Pay Revealed: $1.5 Million Per Episode — As New Report Details He's Demanding Even More To Promote Show
It may come as no surprise that Kevin Costner is raking in the dough while portraying Montana rancher John Dutton on Yellowstone.
The Western series has become a bona fide hit, and RadarOnline.com has learned the A-list actor is seeking even more cash to promote the show amid rumored tensions with creator Taylor Sheridan and the rest of the cast while fans wait to get a green light on season 6.
Yellowstone's fifth season is set to return for its second half this summer and there's rumblings that this may be Costner's last appearance.
A bombshell report from Puck revealed that once the show became a mega success, Costner demanded to be compensated for promotion days despite having signed a contract that paid him $1.2 million per-episode.
Insiders claim that amount will rise to a staggering $1.5 million per-episode if there is a season 6, plus a deal with MTV Entertainment Studios that will span through 2025.
Costner can only commit to a couple of weeks for the remaining episodes due to a busy filming schedule and obligations to other projects, but producers don't think it will suffice.
Costner's team argued that season 5 was expanded from 10 episodes to 16 episodes, with his lawyer, Marty Singer, telling the site, "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie."
On the other hand, three sources close to the production said he wasn't as accommodating as they would have hoped.
One filming portion was claimed to be complicated when Costner tested positive for COVID-19 after a trip to the Calgary Stampede rodeo, allegedly declaring his window elapsed and taking off.
The change forced everyone to regroup months later to shoot his scenes "at enormous cost to the production and great annoyance to key co-stars."
Singer doubled down that Costner has made every effort to exceed expectations during his time on Yellowstone, claiming that he not only fulfilled his contract which originally indicated that season 5 filming would wrap in 2022, but is also " incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."
It seems Costner has a lot of people in his life that he is trying to appease as insiders claimed that his wife, Christine Baumgartner, has also taken a firm stance.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, "Christine wants a commitment this is his last season," a source claimed, alleging that she wants him to spend more time at home.