Staying Alive: Bee Gees Biopic Sparks Casting Battle Of Hollywood's Elite To Play Music Trio's Main Man Barry Gibb
After the blockbuster success of Elvis starring Austin Butler, the talented minds behind Paramount's Bee Gees biopic have their own dreams of creating a movie masterpiece.
RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned of a casting battle that is brewing as some of Hollywood's heartthrobs strive for the role of Barry Gibb, the trio's main man.
So, who are the contenders? Sources claim Butler is eager to get a shot, while Spiderman actor Andrew Garfield and Riverdale's KJ Apa are also interested.
And they're not the only ones. Tulsa King's Garrett Hedlund is claimed to be in the mix as well.
Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria will wear that hat once again for the new biopic.
Barry, the last living Bee Gees member, will also be serving as an executive producer for the project, which documents the disco group's meteoric rise to superstardom in the years after the musical trio was formed in 1958 by brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice.
Maurice died in 2003 and Robin passed years later in 2012.
The project is being produced by GK Films, Amblin, and Sister.
"It's Barry's life story, so he's very much the one to impress," an insider dished about the biopic, explaining why it may lead to a battle royale amongst the actors.
RadarOnline.com has learned the leading man will have to be a skilled performer and dancer in order to wow the casting team and secure the role, adding, "Picture an A-list American Idol competition, because there will be a panel making this decision."
Once the entire group is cast, insiders claim the guys will go through a boot camp which will only help as "they need to have believable chemistry."
Barry dished about the project back in 2021, revealing "the biopic could be about two years away" which lines up with the timeline they appear to be on now.
"You shall see how I saw the world through my eyes, and there are a lot of things that nobody ever knew about," the Saturday Night Fever hitmaker said. "It is a million moments, you know — a million moments that change your life in one day."