Madonna Splits From 23-Year-Old Boyfriend Andrew Darnell, Singer Experiencing ‘Crisis Of Confidence’
Madonna has broken up with her 23-year-old model boyfriend Andrew Darnell after a brief romance, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, the legendary pop star, 64, and Darnell have been over for a bit and he has already found another girlfriend.
A source told Page Six, “It was only a very casual thing [with Darnell] so she’s not broken-hearted. It’s just that it has come at a bad time. She’s having a bit of a crisis of confidence and this doesn’t help. She had a lot of fun with Andrew, but it was never love or anything like that.”
Back in September, Madonna and Andrew were spotted getting cozy at a party in NYC. A source spotted the two kissing each other privately.
Another insider told Page Six, “They were definitely smooching. She and Andrew were being very openly affectionate all night, snuggling and cuddling in the booth.”
Madonna started dating Darnell shortly after her split from 28-year-old Ahlamalik Williams, who she met while he worked as her backup dancer. The two lasted three years before calling it quits.
The breakup revelation comes days after Madonna's appearance at the Grammys sparked controversy. Many said the pop star's face appeared swollen at the event but Madonna wasn’t here for the criticism.
She posted on Instagram, “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous."
“I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come,” she continued.
The star ended, “I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life.”
The drama comes as Madonna preps for her new tour after scrapping her planned biopic which was to star Julia Garner.