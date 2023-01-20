'Entitled To Her Opinion': 'Succession' Actor Brian Cox Defends J.K. Rowling From Backlash Over Anti-Transgender Comments
British author J.K. Rowling has been no stranger to controversy. The Harry Potter author has come under fire from critics several times after she made controversial remarks against members of the transgender community. After years of backlash, Succession actor Brian Cox defended the author by claiming she's "entitled to her opinion," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cox, 76, elaborated further on his defense of Rowling, 57, stating that "as a woman" the author is allowed to make the remarks.
The actor, who's known for portraying the relentless leader of a high-profile media conglomerate on HBO's Succession, addressed the issue on an episode of the BBC program, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, according to the Daily Mail.
Backlash towards the author stemmed from a 2018 incident when Rowling liked a tweet that labeled transgender women as "men in dresses."
Cox said Rowling had been unfairly targeted.
"I don't like the way she's been treated, actually," he told the BBC show's host. "I think she's entitled to her opinion, she's entitled to say what she feels."
Cox then brought up Rowling's gender as a means to justify her statements, as well as his support for her.
- ‘Disgusting Abuse’: Ralph Fiennes Defends J.K. Rowling Over Controversial Transgender Rights Remarks
- 'Don't Worry, You're Next': J.K. Rowling Receives Chilling Death Threat After Voicing Support For Salman Rushdie
- J.K. Rowling Trashes Vladimir Putin After He Uses 'Harry Potter' Author As Example Of 'Cancel Culture'
"As a woman, she's very much entitled to say what she feels about her own body," Cox continued. "There's nobody better to say that, as a woman."
"So, I do feel that people have been a bit high and mighty about their own attitude toward JK Rowling quite frankly," the HBO actor added.
Those opposed to Rowling's stance on the transgender community include the very actors who brought her books — and her multimillion-dollar net worth — to life.
Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe — who played Rowling's Hermione Granger and Harry Potter, respectively, in the movie adaptations — have condemned the author's comments.
Other actors associated with the world of Harry Potter have defended their work in light of its association with Rowling.
Heartstopper actor Sebastian Croft, 21, defended his voice-acting role in the Hogwarts Legacy video game after he was criticized for working with Rowling.
Although he has been outspoken about his support of the LGBTQ+ community, Croft took to Twitter to address backlash from Rowling's critics.
Croft claimed that he had accepted the live-action role "long before he was aware of Rowling's views."