'Entitled To Her Opinion': 'Succession' Actor Brian Cox Defends J.K. Rowling From Backlash Over Anti-Transgender Comments

The actor, who's known for portraying the relentless leader of a high-profile media conglomerate on HBO's Succession, addressed the issue on an episode of the BBC program, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, according to the Daily Mail.

Backlash towards the author stemmed from a 2018 incident when Rowling liked a tweet that labeled transgender women as "men in dresses."

Cox said Rowling had been unfairly targeted.

"I don't like the way she's been treated, actually," he told the BBC show's host. "I think she's entitled to her opinion, she's entitled to say what she feels."

Cox then brought up Rowling's gender as a means to justify her statements, as well as his support for her.