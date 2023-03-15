Fox News Star Tomi Lahren Trashes Donald Trump For Attacks Against Ron DeSantis: 'It’s Like Going After An Imaginary Friend'
Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren trashed Donald Trump this week over the former president’s recent attacks against potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday night, as Lahren joined host Sean Hannity on Hannity, the pair discussed the ongoing “Republican-on-Republican” attacks taking place before the 2024 Republican primary.
At one point during Lahren and Hannity’s discussion Tuesday night, the pair spoke about Trump’s attacks towards DeSantis despite the fact the Florida governor has yet to officially announce his run for president in 2024.
“So when we talk about the negative attacks, it’s one-sided right now,” Lahren said regarding Trump, adding that the former president’s attacks towards DeSantis are “very frustrating” and “it’s like going after an imaginary friend” when DeSantis “hasn’t even announced yet.”
“It looks like Trump is already upset, anxious, and I don’t think that’s a good look for him,” she continued. “It’s going to come down to this between Ron and Don. It’s gonna come down to who can convince us that they can win.”
Lahren also admitted that while she is currently a Trump supporter, the former president-turned-2024 presidential hopeful will still have to earn her vote come next year’s election.
“No candidate is a given,” Lahren told Hannity. “I am a Trump supporter, I’ve been a Trump supporter, but that doesn’t mean he automatically has my vote.”
“I want to see them have great policy debates, but I also wanna hear them tell us how their election strategy is gonna set them up to win,” she concluded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lahren’s remarks Tuesday night came shortly before it was revealed Trump and his team are compiling an “opposition file” against DeSantis in anticipation of the Florida governor’s allegedly imminent 2024 White House bid.
Even more shocking are claims that Trump is primarily focusing his attention on DeSantis' past record prosecuting criminal cases involving child pornography.
The former president allegedly intends to portray DeSantis as being “extremely lenient” towards certain child pornography cases while not only working as a prosecutor but also as a congressman and as Florida’s governor.
Meanwhile, insiders close to DeSantis recently revealed the GOP politician is privately preparing to announce his 2024 bid for the White House.
According to one source close to the Florida governor, DeSantis is expected to announce his bid in May shortly after the current Florida state legislative session comes to an end.