Ex-Prez Donald Trump Digging Up Dirt On Ron DeSantis, Expected To Attack Rival Over Record On Child Pornography

Former President Donald Trump has started digging up his rival Ron DeSantis' past to arm himself with ammo as the two are set to faceoff for the White House, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, while DeSantis has yet to publicly announce a presidential run, the Florida politician has been privately telling people he will be.

An insider told Politico that Trump and his team believe DeSantis will run and are in the middle of putting together an opposition file. The goal of the research is to attack DeSantis' past record prosecuting criminal cases involving child pornography.

Trump’s team has combed through records relating to DeSantis' time as a “prosecutor, member of Congress, and Florida governor,” the outlet reported. The ex-prez intends to portray DeSantis as being an “extremely lenient” prosecutor in certain cases. DeSantis' supporters argued the cases and the plea deals signed were not “unordinary.” A source pointed out the issues had previously been raised in the 2018 governor’s race.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources close to DeSantis expect him to announce his run after May. A current CNN poll show both Trump and DeSantis bringing in around the same support. The results had Trump with 40% support with DeSantis pulling in 36%.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this week, Trump went after his on-again, off-again friend Mitch McConnell — only hours after he was released from the hospital. “We do have to do something about Mitch McConnell,” Trump added. “He’s a disaster. He gets his 10 guys and they give Biden whatever they want. There’s something going on. It doesn’t make sense.”

“Nobody can understand it,” Trump said. “We gotta get him the hell out. He’s a problem, big problem. In the meantime, I hope he’s feeling well, but he’s a big problem.” Last week, the minority leader suffered a concussion after suffering a fall in Washington, D.C. McConnell had been hospitalized for nearly a week. He was moved to a rehab facility for further treatment. His rep said the politician suffered a concussion and rib fracture.