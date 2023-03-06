Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade Uncomfortable With Donald Trump's Nicknames For Ron DeSantis: ‘Ron Dishonest, Ron the Establishment, Or Tiny D'
Donald Trump made one Fox News host uncomfortable over the weekend after the former president shared a series of new nicknames for GOP rival Ron DeSantis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During his broadcast on Monday morning, Fox News star Brian Kilmeade admitted that former President Trump’s nicknames mocking Florida Governor DeSantis make him and “everybody on all sides” uncomfortable.
Kilmeade also suggested Trump’s penchant for mocking DeSantis may hurt him among voters – particularly because the former president and the Florida governor are “so similar” to one another.
“Donald Trump is trying to vilify Jeb Bush and Paul Ryan; he says they are a portion of the party that he is trying to link Ron DeSantis to,” Kilmeade said Monday morning while discussing Trump’s CPAC speech on Saturday.
“He is also working on a nickname: ‘Ron Dishonest, Ron the Establishment’ or ‘Tiny D,’” Kilmeade continued.
“I don’t know,” the 58-year-old Fox News host then explained. “If people are uncomfortable…It’s hard to label somebody who is so similar to him with a nickname. It’s almost as — it makes everybody on all sides seemingly uncomfortable.”
“Even people reporting it,” Kilmeade concluded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump recently started targeting DeSantis following rumors the Republican Florida governor is preparing to announce his 2024 White House bid.
- Covid Scandal: Fauci Commissioned Report To 'Disprove' Wuhan Lab Leak Theory — Then Pretended Not To Know Author
- Kellyanne Conway To Divorce Husband George After 22 Years Of Marriage
- Joe Biden Fires Back At Marjorie Taylor Greene After She Blames Him For Fentanyl Deaths That Took Place Under Trump Administration: 'Isn’t She Amazing? Oof'
Although the former president has dubbed DeSantis “Meatball Ron” and – seemingly Trump’s favorite nickname – “Ron DeSanctimonious,” Trump recently took to his social media platform Truth Social to deny a report by the New York Times about his series of nicknames for DeSantis.
“All of the Fake News is reporting that I spend large amounts of my time coming up with a good ‘nickname’ for Ron DeSanctimonious, who is obviously going to give the presidential ‘thing’ a shot,” Trump wrote in February.
“They are all 100% wrong, I don’t even think about it,” the former president continued. “A very unimportant subject to me!!!”
Trump then targeted Fox News last week after the conservative news network downplayed a hypothetical 2024 poll finding the former president leading DeSantis by a whopping 15 points.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"FoxNews is promoting Ron DeSanctus so hard and so much that there's not much time left for Real News," Trump raged last week. "The new Fox Poll, which have always been purposely terrible for me, has 'TRUMP Crushing DeSanctimonious,' but they barely show it.”
Meanwhile, DeSantis has yet to officially announce his bid for the presidency in 2024 – although recent reports suggest the popular Florida governor is preparing to announce his bid sooner than later.