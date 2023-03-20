Trump Questions DeSantis' Sexuality & Peddles Groomer Accusations After Florida Gov. Weighs In On Ex-Prez's Possible Arrest
Donald Trump lashed out at Ron DeSantis after the Florida governor weighed in on the allegedly imminent indictment against the former president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come one day before Trump is allegedly set to be arrested, the former president questioned DeSantis’ sexuality and peddled allegations the governor groomed teenage girls while working as a high school teacher in Georgia.
Trump also suggested “false accusations” and “false stories” about DeSantis will soon start to surface as the Republican governor is rumored to be preparing to announce an official 2024 bid for the presidency.
“Ron DeSanctimonious will probably find out about FALSE ACCUSATIONS & FAKE STORIES sometime in the future, as he gets older, wiser, and better known, when he’s unfairly and illegally attacked by a woman, even classmates that are ‘underage’ (or possibly a man!),” Trump fumed on Monday via his social media platform, Truth Social.
“I’m sure he will want to fight these misfits just like I do!” the embattled ex-president added.
Trump also went so far as to include a photo of an article claiming that “Ron DeSantis partied with underage girls at drinking party while teaching at Georgia school” – although that allegation has yet to be investigated.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s shocking Truth Social post came shortly after DeSantis weighed in on claims Trump is set to be arrested on Tuesday over allegations he paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in campaign funds in November 2016 to keep quiet about an affair between the pair.
“I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star or to secure silence over some type of alleged affair,” DeSantis told reporters. “I just – I can’t speak to that.”
“But what I can speak is that you have a prosecutor who is ignoring crimes happening every single day in his jurisdiction and he chooses to go back many, many years ago to try to use something about porn star hush money payments,” the Florida governor continued.
“You know, that’s an example of pursuing a political agenda.”
Trump’s attack against DeSantis is also just the latest incident between the two popular GOP politicians – particularly as DeSantis prepares to announce his 2024 presidential election bid.
Earlier this month, Trump came under fire after sharing a series of new nicknames for his potential 2024 challenger, including Ron Dishonest, Ron the Establishment, and Tiny D.
Although DeSantis rarely responds to the former president’s attacks, he recently criticized Trump for choosing to target fellow GOP members.
“I don’t spend my time trying to smear other Republicans,” DeSantis said last month.