New Trump Criminal Investigation Probes Money Laundering Scheme WITH DIRECT TIES TO RUSSIA At Truth Social
Federal investigators probing former President Donald Trump’s social media company are now reportedly examining whether the platform accepted $8 million from suspicious entities with alleged ties to Russia, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come as Trump already remains at the center of a series of criminal investigations, a newly announced investigation indicates the former president’s social media company, Truth Social, may have violated money laundering statutes.
According to the Guardian, the suspicious $8 million delivered to Truth Social’s parent company, Trump Media, was discovered during a previous investigation launched in 2022.
The outlet also revealed federal investigators started probing Truth Social at the end of last year after two suspicious loans totaling $8 million were found to have originated from two “obscure entities” allegedly controlled by a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Sources told the Guardian the $8 million in loans allegedly originated in Russia and were wired through the Caribbean before reaching Trump Media.
This new development is expected to threaten a previously scheduled merger between Trump Media and a company called Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC).
Upon the previously expected completion of the Trump Media and DWAC merger, former president Trump’s media company would reportedly have been set to obtain nearly $1.3 billion in additional capital as well as a listing on the New York Stock Exchange.
Also surprising is the revelation that the suspicious $8 million “caused alarm” at Trump Media in the spring of 2022 after the media company’s then-chief financial officer, Phillip Juhan, considered returning the money.
- VP Kamala Harris Trashes Ron DeSantis Over Ukraine, Laughs At Mike Pence’s Attempts To Escape Subpoena
- Fox News Star Tomi Lahren Trashes Donald Trump For Attacks Against Ron DeSantis: 'It’s Like Going After An Imaginary Friend'
- Ex-Prez Donald Trump Digging Up Dirt On Ron DeSantis, Expected To Attack Rival Over Record On Child Pornography
Despite Juhan’s concerns, the money was never returned due to the “significant stress” the loss of the $8 million would have put on Trump Media’s financial situation at the time.
Emails obtained by federal investigators probing Trump Media also indicated members of the media company’s board – including Trump’s eldest son, Don Jr. – were aware at least $2 million in suspicious loans were coming through because they directed Trump Media lawyers to proceed with the transaction.
“Just want to keep you in the loop – no guaranty that these will get signed and funded, but we remain hopeful,” wrote John Haley, outside counsel for Trump Media, in an email dated December 24, 2021, regarding $2 million of the $8 million loan.
“Thanks john much appreciated. D,” Don Jr. replied soon after.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the newly discovered criminal investigation into Trump Media marks just the latest criminal probe into former President Trump as he prepares to run for the White House again in 2024.
Although it is currently unclear whether Trump will face criminal charges connected to the investigation, the allegation that Trump Media was borrowing money from Russian entities – especially amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war – could potentially damage his chances of retaking the White House next year.