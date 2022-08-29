Your tip
Ex-President Donald Trump Blasts Reports His Social Media Platform Is In Dire Financial Shape

Aug. 29 2022, Published 9:54 a.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump blasted claims that his social media platform is in financial trouble, Radar has learned.

Now, the man who is one of the most important political figures in the nation is ripping the media over the reports.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s Truth Social owes a web hosting service about $1.6 million. If the former president doesn’t pay up, the company could consider taking legal action.

“Our founding vision is to make a second internet to support American ideas online,” Martin Avila, the chief executive of RightForge, said when asked about the unpaid $1.6 million balance.

“RightForge believes in the mission of President Trump’s free speech platform and wish to continue supporting the president in his media endeavors,” Martin added.

Over the weekend, Trump blasted reports that the platform is in financial trouble. He posted on Truth Social about the current situation.

“The Fake News Media is devastated by how well TRUTH is doing so, quite on cue, they are working overtime to criticize and demean it,” Trump wrote on the platform.

“Actually, many of the big guns in Washington, D.C., are fighting to stop the TRUTH but, they won't be successful. They are going after the outside financial company, and virtually anybody that walks and breaths, but that won't do it.”

He also added: “They said it is doing worse since the Raid, but actually it is doing MUCH better, up more than 550%. We all love TRUTH!!!”

The platform has seen a spike in download since an FBI raid on Trump’s Florida home. The raid was part of an investigation into the handling of classified documents since Trump left office.

No charges have been filed in the case, but Trump and Republican leaders have ripped the search of his home.

The week after the raid, Truth Social saw a 550 percent increase in downloads, according to The National Interest. The app was downloaded more than 107,500 times in the week after the raid. The week before FBI agents showed up, the app had less than 20,000 downloads.

