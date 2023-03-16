New Secret Audio Tape: Trump Tries To Pressure Another GOP Official Over 2020 Election

A second audio recording of former President Donald Trump attempting to pressure a GOP official to overturn the 2020 presidential election has been released, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

In a shocking development to come two years after Trump was recorded pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” nearly 12,000 votes to overturn then-candidate Joe Biden’s victory in the state, a second recording capturing Trump putting the heat on then-Georgia House Speaker David Ralston has been uncovered.