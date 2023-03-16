New Secret Audio Tape: Trump Tries To Pressure Another GOP Official Over 2020 Election
A second audio recording of former President Donald Trump attempting to pressure a GOP official to overturn the 2020 presidential election has been released, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
In a shocking development to come two years after Trump was recorded pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” nearly 12,000 votes to overturn then-candidate Joe Biden’s victory in the state, a second recording capturing Trump putting the heat on then-Georgia House Speaker David Ralston has been uncovered.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the new recording was recently heard by the Fulton County grand jury investigating then-President Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results in his favor.
Although Trump allegedly asked then-House Speaker Ralston to convene a special session of the Georgia legislature to overturn Biden’s victory in the state in November 2020, Ralston reportedly “cut the president off” and refused to be pressured by him.
“One was that they had heard a recording of a phone call Trump placed to late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston in which the president asked the fellow Republican to convene a special session of the legislature to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow victory in Georgia,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Wednesday, noting that Ralston passed away in November 2022.
“[Ralston] said, ‘I will do everything in my power that I think is appropriate,’” one Fulton County grand juror explained to the outlet after hearing the secret audio recording.
“He just basically took the wind out of the sails.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the reveal of the new recording comes shortly after the Fulton County grand jury – led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis – recommended multiple indictments connected to the ongoing probe.
Although Willis did not disclose who the grand jury is recommending the indictments against, Trump has faced mounting scrutiny over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election – particularly following the January 6, 2021, attacks on the United States Capitol building.
Most recently, the former president came under fire for blaming former Vice President Mike Pence for the insurrection despite Trump being the one under investigation for allegedly inciting the riots.
“Had [Pence] sent the votes back to the legislatures, they wouldn’t have had a problem with Jan. 6, so in many ways, you can blame him for Jan. 6,” Trump told a reporter on Monday.
“Had [Pence] sent them back to Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, the states, I believe, number one, you have had a different outcome,” Trump continued. “But I also believe you wouldn’t have had ‘Jan. 6’ as we call it.”