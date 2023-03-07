Tucker Carlson Shares January 6 Footage Of 'Slain' Capitol Cop Brian Sicknick Walking Around Uninjured After His Alleged Murder
Fox News host Tucker Carlson shared footage from the January 6 Capitol riots that appeared to show “slain” officer Brian Sicknick walking around uninjured after he was allegedly murdered, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come more than two years after the “deadly” Capitol riots in January 2021, the footage shown by Carlson on Monday night directly contradicts claims made by the Democrats that Sicknick was murdered by the violent mob while trying to protect the Capitol building.
According to the newly released footage, Sicknick is seen walking uninjured through the Capitol building “after he was supposedly murdered by the mob outside.”
The late officer, who died the next day on January 7, 2021, appears to be healthy in the new footage and is seen walking normally before ordering rioters to leave the Capitol building.
Sicknick is also seen wearing a helmet, indicating he could not have been killed “by a head injury” that day despite claims he was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher.
“Whatever happened to Brian Sicknick was very obviously not the result of violence he suffered at the entrance to the Capitol,” Carlson said while broadcasting the January 6 footage this week.
“This tape overturns the single most powerful and politically useful lie the Democrats have told us about January 6,” the Fox News star continued.
“[The Democrats] refused to release this tape to the public because this tape would shatter the fraud they were perpetrating on the country, because hiding the truth served their political interests.”
- Tucker Carlson Labeled Kingmaker 'Calling The Shots' In Republican Party: Sensational Claims GOP Lawmakers 'Terrified' Of FOX News Host, 'Getting On His Bad Side'
- Exposed: Tucker Carlson’s Secret Text Messages To Laura Ingraham During Which He ADMITTED Donald Trump’s 2020 Election Fraud Claims Were ‘Insane’
- Chelsea Handler Calls Out ‘Triggered’ Tucker Carlson & ‘Cry Baby’ Ben Shapiro After They Attack Her Over Comedy Bit Where She Praised Not Having Children
According to Sicknick’s autopsy, the Capitol Police officer died after suffering a stroke on January 7, 2021 – a one day after the Capitol riots took place.
A medical examiner later ruled Sicknick’s stroke was a result of “natural causes” – although top Democrats like President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continued using Sicknick’s death as “evidence” of the “deadly insurrection” that took place that day.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the footage shared by Carlson on Monday night was part of the 40,000 hours of January 6 surveillance footage provided to the Fox News star from Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
House Democrats have since condemned McCarthy’s decision to provide Carlson with the January 6 security footage, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries calling the move an “egregious security breach.”