Tucker Carlson Shares January 6 Footage Of 'Slain' Capitol Cop Brian Sicknick Walking Around Uninjured After His Alleged Murder

Fox News host Tucker Carlson shared footage from the January 6 Capitol riots that appeared to show “slain” officer Brian Sicknick walking around uninjured after he was allegedly murdered, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come more than two years after the “deadly” Capitol riots in January 2021, the footage shown by Carlson on Monday night directly contradicts claims made by the Democrats that Sicknick was murdered by the violent mob while trying to protect the Capitol building.