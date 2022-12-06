'They're Just Two-Faced': Mitch McConnell & Kevin McCarthy SNUBBED By Family Of Fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick During Award Ceremony
Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy were snubbed by police officers who responded to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack as well as their family members during the Congressional Gold Medal award ceremony on Monday, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Some officers, as well as their loved ones, declined to shake the hands of either, who have both been criticized for their response following the insurrection.
Relatives of US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who suffered strokes and died of natural causes one day after the Jan. 6 attack, ignored McConnell — who stuck out his hand — and McCarthy when they accepted the medal on his behalf.
Viewers noticed that Sicknick's parents and brother appeared to positively receive Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, warmly greeting him instead.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was also present to lead the ceremony, making an appearance weeks after her husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked in a home invasion from which he is still recovering. "United in grief and gratitude, today we award them the Congressional Gold Medal: forever etching their heroism into our history," she said.
Meanwhile, McConnell and McCarthy's appearance left some attendees feeling agitated.
"They're just two-faced," Gladys, the fallen officer's mother, said to CNN about why McConnell and McCarthy got the cold shoulder.
"I'm just tired of them standing there and saying how wonderful the Capitol police is and then they turn around and … go down to Mar-a-Lago and kiss [Trump's] ring and come back and stand here and sit with — it just, it just hurts."
Sicknick's brother Ken doubled down on their stance while chatting with CBS News, calling the move "self-explanatory."
"They can't stand up for what's right and wrong," he declared. "With them, it's party first."
Ken said Liz Cheney, on the other hand, offered a ray of hope and exuded integrity by putting her career on the line to speak her truth.
He said McCarthy and McConnell had originally condemned the riot but under the "hold" of former President Trump, had since "backstepped" and "danced" around the issue.
"It takes away everything my brother has done. It takes away the heroism my brother showed," Ken added of the individuals who called the rioters "patriots."