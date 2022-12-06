'They're Just Two-Faced': Mitch McConnell & Kevin McCarthy SNUBBED By Family Of Fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick During Award Ceremony

Relatives of US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who suffered strokes and died of natural causes one day after the Jan. 6 attack, ignored McConnell — who stuck out his hand — and McCarthy when they accepted the medal on his behalf.

Viewers noticed that Sicknick's parents and brother appeared to positively receive Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, warmly greeting him instead.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was also present to lead the ceremony, making an appearance weeks after her husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked in a home invasion from which he is still recovering. "United in grief and gratitude, today we award them the Congressional Gold Medal: forever etching their heroism into our history," she said.