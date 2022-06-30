Joe Biden 'Set' To BACK Anti-Abortion Kentucky Judge In Deal With Mitch McConnell

President Joe Biden has reportedly made a deal with Mitch McConnell to back the appointment of Chad Meredith – an anti-abortion lawyer – to become a judge in Kentucky, Radar has learned.

The shocking development comes less than one week after the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, and Meredith’s appointment is reportedly part of a deal that would – in exchange – see McConnell help Biden get the president’s federal nominations through the Senate.