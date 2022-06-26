'Full House' Star Jodie Sweetin Shoved Into The Pavement By Law Enforcement Officer At Protest

Former child actress Jodie Sweetin was attempting to lead a peaceful demonstration protesting the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade away from a freeway in Los Angeles, Calif. when she was sent sprawling after being pushed by law enforcement.

The sitcom star appeared to either confront or get too close to the group of L.A.P.D officers, which prompted one of them to shove her hard, causing the Full House actress trip over the curb and nearly face plant into the road, according to a video taken by Michael Ade and shared by Shaun King on Instagram.