'Full House' Star Jodie Sweetin Shoved Into The Pavement By Law Enforcement Officer At Protest
Former child actress Jodie Sweetin was attempting to lead a peaceful demonstration protesting the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade away from a freeway in Los Angeles, Calif. when she was sent sprawling after being pushed by law enforcement.
The sitcom star appeared to either confront or get too close to the group of L.A.P.D officers, which prompted one of them to shove her hard, causing the Full House actress trip over the curb and nearly face plant into the road, according to a video taken by Michael Ade and shared by Shaun King on Instagram.
"That’s my friend @JodieSweetin - who many of you know from Full House - being assaulted by the LAPD," King captioned the video posted on Sunday, June 26. "Jodie was literally trying to lead people OFF of the freeway. I’m appreciative of Jodie because she’s been standing up for civil rights and human rights and now women’s rights."
"It pained me to see @JodieSweetin thrown to the ground by members of the LAPD as she was trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway…SMH @LAPDHQ what are y’all doing?" King continued in the post. "Jodi is the definition of a real one and fortunately she’s okay! But for others who choose to protest today move with caution and keep your head on swivel. It’s going to be a very long summer."
The 40-year-old mother-of-two later confirmed the incident occurred and voiced how "extremely proud" she was of the people who joined her in the demonstration for exercising their First Amendment rights.
"Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken," she added in a statement per EW. "This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free."
As Radar previously reported, the 1973 ruling on Roe v. Wade was effectively reversed on Friday morning, June 24, after SCOTUS voted 6-3 to overturn the decades-long decision that Americans' rights to abortions were constitutionally protected. Since Friday, countless celebrities, political figures and other citizens of the United States have spoken out against the shocking decision.