"I, Bam Margera, fully understand that I will not be able to engage in negotiating a contract to participate in a news Jackass film unless I stay in treatment for a minimum of 90 days and abide by the rules set forth by the treatment center," the agreement read. "I understand that I have to remain sober and only take medication approved by the medical staff of the treatment center.

The document continued, "I understand that if I do participate in a new Jackass film it will include conditions for my continued sobriety and mental health approved by the treatment center."

Although Margera initially signed the document in question, he said it was impossible to follow, which eventually led to him being let go from participation in the franchise.