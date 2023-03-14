Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade Chuckles At Donald Trump In Network's Latest Dig Against Ex-Prez
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade openly laughed at Donald Trump this week after the former president attempted to blame Mike Pence for the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the conservative news network’s latest dig at Trump, Kilmeade and his Fox & Friends colleagues could not help but mock former President Trump over a series of remarks he made on Monday regarding Pence and January 6.
According to Trump, Pence is to blame for the January 6 insurrection because the then-vice president refused to send the “votes back to the legislatures.”
“Had he sent the votes back to the legislatures, they wouldn’t have had a problem with Jan. 6, so in many ways, you can blame him for Jan. 6,” Trump told a reporter on Monday, according to Mediaite.
“Had he sent them back to Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, the states, I believe, number one, you have had a different outcome,” Trump continued. “But I also believe you wouldn’t have had ‘Jan. 6’ as we call it.”
While discussing Trump’s remarks on Fox News Tuesday morning, Kilmeade and his conservative colleague Steve Doocy openly mocked the former president.
“You cannot blame Mike Pence for what happened on January 6th,” Kilmeade quipped while trying to hold back laughter.
“Well, Donald Trump did yesterday,” Doocy responded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Fox News has recently started distancing itself from Trump in the wake of a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.
The lawsuit stems from allegations Fox News “promoted” Trump’s fabricated claims that the 2020 presidential election between himself and then-candidate Joe Biden was rigged against him – particularly by using Dominion’s voting machines.
As the defamation lawsuit quickly approaches trial next month, a series of damning text messages and emails have been released showing Fox News stars privately condemning and even expressing “passionate" hatred against the former commander-in-chief.
"We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can't wait," Fox News star Tucker Carlson wrote in one newly released message dated January 2021. "I hate him passionately.”
Additional messages released as a result of the upcoming Fox-Dominion trial captured Carlson and fellow Fox News host Laura Ingraham privately admitting the 2020 presidential election was not rigged despite allegedly reporting otherwise.
“Sidney Powell is lying by the way. I caught her,” Carlson wrote to Ingraham on November 18, 2020, as Trump acolyte Sidney Powell pushed the then-president’s false election claims. “It’s insane.”
Most recently, Carlson went so far as to call Trump “autistic” before slamming the former president about remarks regarding Ukraine when Trump couldn’t even “build a border wall in four years.”
“I have no idea,” Carlson said on Friday after Trump claimed he could end the Russo-Ukrainian war in 24 hours. “I mean, he couldn’t build a border wall in four years. So, you know there is a gap between promises and delivery with all politicians, very much including him.”
“But I will say in Trump’s defense, and maybe cause he’s a little bit autistic, he saw the stakes of this, like at the very beginning,” Carlson then said, “and this is what I do love about Trump, particularly in foreign policy.”