Bill O'Reilly Makes Massive Blunder As He Trashes Former Employer Fox News Amid $1.6 Billion Dominion Lawsuit

O’Reilly, 73, the former host of The O'Reilly Factor, then cited the appointment of former CBS News president David Rhodes at Sky News as the impetus for the winds of change he believes are about to sweep through the corridors at Fox News.

O’Reilly intimated the network’s brass was preparing to implement an ideological shift by hiring Rhodes, whose brother Ben Rhodes was a former Deputy National Security Advisor for President Barack Obama.

"You don’t hire this guy to do the job they saw he is going to do… oversee Sky (News)," O’Reilly brazenly declared. "That is not why he is coming in."