Bill O'Reilly Makes Massive Blunder As He Trashes Former Employer Fox News Amid $1.6 Billion Dominion Lawsuit
Memo to Bill O’Reilly: if you’re going to badmouth your former employer, make sure to get your facts correct.
The one-time king of Fox News went on former stablemate Glenn Beck’s online show on Friday to discuss the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit facing the embattled conservative news network.
"There is a lot of angst, there is no doubt about it," O’Reilly told Beck on The Blaze.
"I know what happened. But I do not want to be in a position… of bad-mouthing former employers. I don’t like that position. But I can tell you that I do believe there will be big changes at that network. Not right away."
O’Reilly, 73, the former host of The O'Reilly Factor, then cited the appointment of former CBS News president David Rhodes at Sky News as the impetus for the winds of change he believes are about to sweep through the corridors at Fox News.
O’Reilly intimated the network’s brass was preparing to implement an ideological shift by hiring Rhodes, whose brother Ben Rhodes was a former Deputy National Security Advisor for President Barack Obama.
"You don’t hire this guy to do the job they saw he is going to do… oversee Sky (News)," O’Reilly brazenly declared. "That is not why he is coming in."
The only problem: O’Reilly appears to have missed Rupert Murdoch’s widely reported sale of Sky News to Comcast in 2018 which ended the mogul’s three-decade reign at the British satellite and broadband business.
"Bill has clearly been out of the game for too long," a source close to Fox News told RadarOnline.com after his appearance.
Dominion Voting Systems, an election technology provider, is suing Fox News claiming it knowingly repeated falsehoods from former President Donald Trump and his aides and allies that the company’s services were used to fraudulently elect Joe Biden to the White House.
There is no shortage of bad blood between O’Reilly and Fox.
In early 2017, it was revealed O’Reilly and his employer paid five women $13 million to settle various sexual misconduct lawsuits, which led to the network terminating his employment.
