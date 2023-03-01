Former Speaker Paul Ryan Branded ‘Cowardly, Ineffective & Immoral’ After Fox News Boss Rupert Murdoch Admits His Network Lied About Election Fraud

"The duties of loyalty and diligence are NOT to the management but to the owners," Sonnenfeld told CNN on Tuesday. "By silently going along with misconduct about which they are aware, all directors, including Paul Ryan, are guilty of complicity through their complacency."

Sonnenfeld also said that if he were the one advising Fox News’ board members as they continue to navigate the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against them, he would recommend an immediate probe into "how far, wide, and deep the misconduct ran – with an outside, independent law firm reviewing the sworn testimony, now public, and conducting follow-ups."

