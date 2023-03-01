Sean Hannity Confronted After Fox News Honcho Rupert Murdoch Admits His Network Lied About Election Fraud

Sean Hannity was confronted this week after it was revealed billionaire media magnate Rupert Murdoch admitted Fox News lied about election fraud during the 2020 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come as Fox News prepares to battle Dominion Voting Systems in court over a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit, the network’s on-air stars have been questioned over their alleged involvement in “promoting” then-President Donald Trump’s claims the election was rigged against him.