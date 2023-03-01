Sean Hannity Confronted After Fox News Honcho Rupert Murdoch Admits His Network Lied About Election Fraud
Sean Hannity was confronted this week after it was revealed billionaire media magnate Rupert Murdoch admitted Fox News lied about election fraud during the 2020 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as Fox News prepares to battle Dominion Voting Systems in court over a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit, the network’s on-air stars have been questioned over their alleged involvement in “promoting” then-President Donald Trump’s claims the election was rigged against him.
On Tuesday, while Hannity was hosting his eponymous weekday radio program The Sean Hannity Show, one caller phoned in to confront the 61-year-old conservative talk show and radio host over the revelation Fox News lied about 2020 election fraud.
“You knew the election wasn't stolen from Trump, and you guys lied about it anyway because you felt you had a good reason,” the caller, described by Hannity as “a liberal from California” named David, pressed.
But according to Hannity, he never claimed the election was rigged against Trump but rather reported on concerns regarding “integrity issues” and “partisan observers” at the voting booths on the day of the election.
“No. If you listen to what I said on the air every day, what did I talk about? Let me remind you.” Hannity responded to the caller. “I talked about laws being violated. Partisan observers, for example, most states have laws that partisan observers get to watch the vote count from start to finish.”
“In 2020, they were a hundred feet back. They were a thousand feet back,” he continued. “They – there was no accommodation to uphold the law that allows partisan observers to observe.”
Hannity then went on to claim that Pennsylvania’s constitution was violated in November 2020 because the state’s legislators passed a law allowing every citizen to vote by mail and “that's not how you amend a constitution by passing a law.”
The Fox News star also claimed the same incident took place in Wisconsin – another state then-candidate Joe Biden won in 2020 – because the Wisconsin Supreme Court voted to allow every citizen in the state to vote by mail.
“So I focused on those things and I was very, very specific,” Hannity explained further. “You know, you're asking me whether or not I talked about other topics, I did not. Those were not arguments that were being made on this show.”
- FOX News Host Sean Hannity Grills 2024 GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy As He Prepares To Battle Trump
- 'I'm Frustrated By You': Sean Hannity BERATES 'Liberal' Lauren Boebert In Heated Argument Over Speaker Wannabe Kevin McCarthy
- Caitlyn Jenner Sucking Up To Sean Hannity & Tucker Carlson To Fulfill Her Political Ambitions: Sources
“I said I had problems that there were integrity issues, and I just spelled out what the integrity issues were.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hannity’s discussion with the “liberal from California” on Tuesday also came after it was revealed Fox News stars like Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Laura Ingraham privately denounced Trump’s election fraud claims while publicly “promoting” the claims on-air.
“Sidney Powell is lying by the way. I caught her,” Carlson privately texted Ingraham on November 18, 2020 – two weeks after the 2020 presidential election – regarding one of Trump’s acolytes. “It’s insane.”
“Sidney is a complete nut. No one will work with her,” Ingraham responded to Carlson. “Ditto with Rudy [Giuliani].”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Our viewers are good people and they believe it,” Carlson added.
Dominion Voting Systems first sued Murdoch’s Fox News for $1.6 billion in March 2021 over allegations the embattled news network “amplified false claims” Dominion voting machines were used to rig the 2020 presidential election.
Prior to Murdoch admitting the network lied about election fraud, Fox News claimed the network was not “promoting” the then-president’s claims but rather reporting on the fact Trump was making the groundless accusations.