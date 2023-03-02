Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo & Jeanine Pirro: Top TV Stars Tipped To Be FIRED In Rupert Murdoch ‘Blood Sacrifice’ Over Fox News Election Lies Scandal

At least three prominent Fox News stars are set to be axed from the embattled news network to help Rupert Murdoch save face amid the ongoing $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against him and his company, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come shortly after Murdoch admitted he did nothing to stop his Fox News talent from “promoting” ex-President Donald Trump’s baseless claims the 2020 presidential election was rigged, network insiders believe the 92-year-old billionaire media magnate will commit “blood sacrifices” in an effort to save the network’s bottom line.