Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo & Jeanine Pirro: Top TV Stars Tipped To Be FIRED In Rupert Murdoch ‘Blood Sacrifice’ Over Fox News Election Lies Scandal
At least three prominent Fox News stars are set to be axed from the embattled news network to help Rupert Murdoch save face amid the ongoing $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against him and his company, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come shortly after Murdoch admitted he did nothing to stop his Fox News talent from “promoting” ex-President Donald Trump’s baseless claims the 2020 presidential election was rigged, network insiders believe the 92-year-old billionaire media magnate will commit “blood sacrifices” in an effort to save the network’s bottom line.
Among the names on the list of those to be potentially axed from the network include popular Fox News stars such as Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo, and Jeanine Pirro.
Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott is also reportedly set to be “sacrificed” in a last-ditch effort for the network to avoid losing any of its millions of audience members due to the ongoing Fox-Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit scandal.
“They are totally f-----,” one media insider told Puck this week. “[Murdoch] screwed himself and the company.”
According to Murdoch’s testimony, which was released publicly earlier this week, the Fox News honcho himself indicated the Fox News talent that “promoted” Trump’s 2020 election fraud claims should be “reprimanded” or fired as a result of the ongoing multi-billion-dollar lawsuit scandal.
“They should be reprimanded,” Murdoch replied when asked what consequences there should be for those who knowingly lied on air. “Maybe got rid of.”
Even more shocking was the revelation that while many Fox News executives, producers, and talent knew Trump’s 2020 election fraud claims were fabricated – but reported on the claims anyway – at least some completely endorsed Trump’s allegations.
- Former Speaker Paul Ryan Branded ‘Cowardly, Ineffective & Immoral’ After Fox News Boss Rupert Murdoch Admits His Network Lied About Election Fraud
- Sean Hannity Confronted After Fox News Honcho Rupert Murdoch Admits His Network Lied About Election Fraud
- Donald Trump ATTACKS Rupert Murdoch Over Fox News-Dominion Lawsuit Revelations, Accuses Media Magnate Of 'Throwing His Anchors Under The Table' In Latest Rant
According to Puck, Hannity endorsed the 2020 election fraud claims “a bit” while other talent endorsed the claims “a lot.”
This would also not be the first time Murdoch axed a core member of Fox News to save face amid a potentially devastating lawsuit scandal.
In 2021, Murdoch and his son Lachlan axed Lou Dobbs less than 24 hours after the highest-rated Fox Business host was named in another defamation lawsuit filed against the network by voting technology firm Smartmatic.
“They would throw somebody over the side and see if that was enough,” one network insider said after Dobbs was fired in 2021, implying the move was made in “an effort to cauterize the wound [and] to distance Fox from this feverish conspiracy theory.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the news of Hannity, Bartiromo, and Pirro’s allegedly imminent firings also comes shortly after former President Trump accused Murdoch of “throwing his anchors under the table.”
“Why is Rupert Murdoch throwing his anchors under the table, which also happens to be killing his case and infuriating his viewers, who will again be leaving in droves – they already are,” Trump wrote on Tuesday via his personal social media platform Truth Social.