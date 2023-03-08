Fox News Host Tucker Carlson's Hatred For Ex-President Trump Exposed In Unsealed Text Messages

Another newly unsealed text message from the files reflected on #45's presidency, reading, "That's the last four years. We're all pretending we've got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster it's been is too tough to digest. But come on. There isn't really an upside to Trump."

This latest groundbreaking development comes as Dominion is suing Fox News, claiming the right-ring media giant defamed the voting firm by questioning their technology and methods, instead promoting baseless claims of rigging in the election.

Fox, on the other hand, is fiercely denying the allegations.

