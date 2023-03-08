Fox News Host Tucker Carlson's Hatred For Ex-President Trump Exposed In Unsealed Text Messages
Fox News host Tucker Carlson's disdain for former president Donald Trump was laid bare in files unsealed as part of the $1.6 billion Dominion Voting Systems defamation suit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Carlson's private text messages were among the trove of emails and other communications unsealed by the judge on Tuesday. One of which was sent to a producer in January 2021 confessing that he hated Trump "passionately."
"We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can't wait," he rejoiced at the time. "I hate him passionately. I blew up at Peter Navarro today in frustration," Carlson continued while venting about his interaction with the former Trump administration official. "I actually like Peter. But I can't handle much more of this."
The text messages have sparked a conversation online as Carlson notably told viewers in October 2020 that "reporters hate Trump with an all-consuming mania," adding, "They hate him so intensely that at times it's been amusing to watch."
Another newly unsealed text message from the files reflected on #45's presidency, reading, "That's the last four years. We're all pretending we've got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster it's been is too tough to digest. But come on. There isn't really an upside to Trump."
This latest groundbreaking development comes as Dominion is suing Fox News, claiming the right-ring media giant defamed the voting firm by questioning their technology and methods, instead promoting baseless claims of rigging in the election.
Fox, on the other hand, is fiercely denying the allegations.
The filings also allegedly show that Rupert Murdoch rejected conspiracy theories about Dominion, while allowing them to be promoted on his network.
Last week, Trump blasted Murdoch for admitting in a deposition that Fox anchors "endorsed" election fraud "lies," claiming the media mogul is "infuriating his viewers" who will be "again leaving in droves."
The 2024 Republican presidential candidate doubled down that there was "massive evidence" of voter fraud from the 2020 election, and claimed the network is too scared to discuss it.
A spokesperson for Fox has since spoken out about the unsealed files.
"Thanks to today's filings, Dominion has been caught red-handed again using more distortions and misinformation in their PR campaign to smear FOX News and trample on free speech and freedom of the press," they wrote in a statement. "We already know they will say and do anything to try to win this case, but to twist and even misattribute quotes to the highest levels of our company is truly beyond the pale."