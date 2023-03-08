Whoopi Goldberg Slams Tucker Carlson After Fox News Host Calls Jan. 6 Insurrectionists 'Sightseers'
The View cohost Whoopi Goldberg did not hold back, slamming Fox News host Tucker Carlson after he said insurrectionists were no more than "sightseers" during the January 6 attack on the Capitol, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Goldberg's scathing comments came amid backlash, over the right-winged "misreporting" of ex-president Donald Trump's claim of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, which has resulted in a lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems.
On Tuesday's episode of The View, Goldberg said that Carlson "took a page from George Orwell's 1984."
"People saw what they saw… And no matter what, you can't put this monkey back in the cage," she added on Carlson's recent coverage of previously unreleased Jan. 6 footage.
Carlson aired the clip to his viewers on Monday night — telling those watching at home that the "overwhelming majority" of people seen breaking windows, defacing Capitol grounds, and squaring up to Capitol Police "were peaceful, meek" and "orderly."
Carlson continued to dig his hole deeper as he played footage that focused on "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley. In the recording, Chansley was seen strolling through the hallowed halls of the Capitol as police officers followed behind him without conflict.
"These were not insurrectionists, they were sightseers," Carlson claimed.
Goldberg challenged Carlson's statements and reminded viewers of what they saw on live tv as lawmakers convened to vote on election results.
"We all saw the violent Capitol insurrection play out on live TV back on January 6, 2021," Goldberg continued. " I don't think anybody thought it was a TV show, I don't think anybody was not sure what they were looking at."
Goldberg noted that the footage Carlson played was taken at the "brutal" moment that DC Metro police officer Daniel Hodges was crushed to death amid a standoff with the rioters.
Goldberg wasn't the only one who took offense to Carlson's "sightseer" comment.
Republican Mitch McConnell condemned Carlson and his network for making "offensive and misleading conclusions" about January 6.
McConnell added that it was "a mistake" for Fox News to cover the 40,000 hours of footage — handed over by Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy — in a down-played manner.
Carlson said during his broadcast that there was "an enormous crowd, a small percentage of them were hooligans."
The conservative anchor reduced the "hooligans" actions to "vandalism," in an ironic jump from the outrage he previously displayed towards protestors after the 2020 killing of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin, which caused property destruction across the country.