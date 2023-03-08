Whoopi Goldberg Slams Tucker Carlson After Fox News Host Calls Jan. 6 Insurrectionists 'Sightseers'

On Tuesday's episode of The View, Goldberg said that Carlson "took a page from George Orwell's 1984."

"People saw what they saw… And no matter what, you can't put this monkey back in the cage," she added on Carlson's recent coverage of previously unreleased Jan. 6 footage.

Carlson aired the clip to his viewers on Monday night — telling those watching at home that the "overwhelming majority" of people seen breaking windows, defacing Capitol grounds, and squaring up to Capitol Police "were peaceful, meek" and "orderly."

