Donald Trump ATTACKS Rupert Murdoch Over Fox News-Dominion Lawsuit Revelations, Accuses Media Magnate Of 'Throwing His Anchors Under The Table' In Latest Rant
Donald Trump raged against Rupert Murdoch this week over recent revelations connected to the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come just weeks before the Fox-Dominion trial is set to begin on April 7, it was revealed that Fox News media magnate Murdoch privately denounced Trump’s claims the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him.
A new bombshell filing from the lawsuit that leaked on Monday further detailed Murdoch’s admissions and remarks both during and in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election between Trump and then-candidate Joe Biden.
According to Trump, the filing not only “killed” Murdoch’s case and “infuriated” the Fox News magnate’s viewers, but the filing also served as proof the 91-year-old billionaire “threw his anchors under the table.”
“Why is Rupert Murdoch throwing his anchors under the table, which also happens to be killing his case and infuriating his viewers, who will again be leaving in droves – they already are,” Trump raged on Tuesday morning via Truth Social. “There is MASSIVE evidence of voter fraud & irregularities in the 2020 Presidential Election.”
“Just look at the documentary “2000 MULES” and you will see large scale ballot stuffing caught on government cameras, or votes cast without Legislatures approval, or just recently, the FBI/Twitter Files Scandal,” the former president continued. “RIGGED!!!”
Trump then went on to repeat his already debunked claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him before calling Fox News “too scared and frightened” to report on the “massive amounts of voter fraud & Irregularities already found.”
“There was so much Voter Fraud & Irregularities in the 2020 Presidential Election that it amazes me how weak and ineffective FoxNews is at portraying itself in the lawsuit against them,” Trump raged further. “They look too scared and frightened to reveal the massive amounts of voter fraud & Irregularities already found, and it would actually help them in the lawsuit.”
- Ex-President Donald Trump Rips Apart Fox News For 'Promoting' Rumored Candidate Ron DeSantis
- FOX News Host Sean Hannity Grills 2024 GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy As He Prepares To Battle Trump
- Joy Behar Points Finger At East Palestine Residents After Train Derailment Fallout, Says They Shouldn't Have Voted For Trump
“Instead FoxNews wants to silence its anchors and reporters, the reason so many of their viewers fled. The Election was that of a Third World Country!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Dominion Voting Systems first sued Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News for $1.6 billion in March 2021 over allegations the news network “amplified false claims” that Dominion voting machines were used to rig the presidential election between then-President Trump and then-candidate Biden.
Fox News has since defended its coverage of the 2020 election between Trump and Biden and argued the network had the right to report on the election fraud allegations made by Trump and his lawyers beginning nearly three years ago.
It has also since been revealed that other high-profile Fox News stars and executives besides Murdoch privately condemned Trump’s election fraud claims while simultaneously “promoting” the now-debunked allegations publicly.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
For example, Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham privately called Trump’s claims “insane” while simultaneously reporting those “insane” claims to their viewers.
Meanwhile, Fox News star Howard Kurtz recently revealed the network has prohibited him from discussing the ongoing Fox-Dominion lawsuit because “as part of the organization being sued” he “can’t talk about it or write about it.”