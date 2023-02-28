Donald Trump ATTACKS Rupert Murdoch Over Fox News-Dominion Lawsuit Revelations, Accuses Media Magnate Of 'Throwing His Anchors Under The Table' In Latest Rant

Donald Trump raged against Rupert Murdoch this week over recent revelations connected to the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come just weeks before the Fox-Dominion trial is set to begin on April 7, it was revealed that Fox News media magnate Murdoch privately denounced Trump’s claims the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him.