Channing Tatum & Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan’s Finalizing Deal In 'Magic Mike' Money Dispute After Years-Long Battle
Channing Tatum & his ex-wife Jenna Dewan are finally finalizing a settlement in their divorce after battling it out privately for over a year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tatum has asked for the upcoming March 10 hearing in their never-ending divorce to be postponed.
Tatum asked for the hearing to be rescheduled for July to allow them additional time to negotiate. He noted, “Both parties are working on the preparation of a Stipulated Judgment to resolve all issues in their matter.” He said that Dewan’s lawyer agreed to the continuance.
The purpose of the scheduled hearing was to set a trial date. Tatum and Dewan have been fighting over how to split profits from the successful Magic Mike franchise.
Tatum, who stars in the films, has helped make the Magic Mike brand incredibly lucrative with an HBO reality show, a Magic Mike live show in London and Las Vegas, and a final film released this year, Magic Mike’s Last Dance.
Jenna argued that she was a major force behind the scenes in creating Magic Mike. She said she assisted in finding the choreographers for the show and moved overseas to take care of their daughter while Channing put together the live show.
Aside from the Magic Mike money dispute, Tatum and Dewan have been unable to figure out spousal support or a division of property.
The two were married in 2009 and Dewan filed for divorce in 2019.
The actress requested joint legal and physical custody of their daughter Everly. In 2020, Tatum and Dewan reached a custody deal where they agreed to share joint custody. However, they have not seen eye to eye on other topics until recently.
After the breakup, Jenna went on to marry Steve Kazee. The couple welcomed their first child in 2020. In December 2021, Jenna revealed her wedding plans were put on hold due to the pandemic.
"So we're going to take our time, we're not rushing and we're going to see kind of how the next year shakes out and go from there," she said.