‘Only Speak Through Lawyers’: Channing Tatum & Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan Not Talking As Bitter Divorce Rages On
Channing Tatum & his ex-wife Jenna Dewan were once Hollywood’s favorite couple but now sources reveal the two can barely stand the sight of each other, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tatum, 42, and Dewan, 41, are still bickering over money and over their nine-year-old daughter Everly as part of their never-ending divorce.
“These days, Channing and Jenna only speak through lawyers or intermediaries,” said a source. “It’s sad to see a couple that was once so in love have so much animosity.”
The court declared Tatum and Dewan legally single in 2019 but they are still squaring off over the division of assets, including how to split profits from the uber-successful Magic Mike franchise.
The two agreed to joint custody of their daughter but Jenna wants additional time for Everly to bond with Callum, her two-year-old son by her actor fiancé, Steve Kazee, sources said — while Channing wants the kid to bond with his current girlfriend Zoë Kravitz.
“They try to be civil, but you can cut the tension with a knife,” dished an insider. “Neither wants to budge an inch. They’ve learned that when love turns sour, it leaves a bitter taste.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, all signs point to the divorce being wrapped up in the next couple of months. Recently, Dewan handed over her finances including her income and expenses to Tatum. The financial report is one of the last steps before a divorce can wrap up.
One of the major sticking points in the divorce was Magic Mike. Tatum launched the franchise during the marriage and Dewan feels she helped it become a hit.
The movies turned into an HBO reality show and a live Vegas show. Sources said that Dewan assisted in finding choreographers for the show and moved overseas to take care of their daughter while Tatum worked on the project.
Tatum and Dewan were married in 2009. She filed for divorce in October 2019 and demanded joint legal and physical custody of Everly.