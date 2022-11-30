‘Only Speak Through Lawyers’: Channing Tatum & Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan Not Talking As Bitter Divorce Rages On

Channing Tatum & his ex-wife Jenna Dewan were once Hollywood’s favorite couple but now sources reveal the two can barely stand the sight of each other, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tatum, 42, and Dewan, 41, are still bickering over money and over their nine-year-old daughter Everly as part of their never-ending divorce.