Bride-To-Be Adele Flashes Dazzling Diamond Ring At Las Vegas Show After Pressuring Rich Paul For Engagement
Rumor has it Adele finally got what she wanted. After RadarOnline.com's exclusive story that she was "tired" of waiting for Rich Paul to put a ring on it, the Hello hitmaker was spotted with a giant diamond on that finger as reports swirl she's engaged to her sports agent boyfriend.
Adele's stunning sparkler didn't go unnoticed over the weekend during her Las Vegas residency. The Grammy winner caught attention for sporting the huge diamond ring on her wedding finger. She didn't announce her engagement to the crowd, but an insider told Deuxmoi that Adele and Rich — who represents some of the biggest athletes in the world, including LeBron James — are headed down the aisle.
The tipster also confirmed RadarOnline.com's exclusive story from December — that Adele is pushing for a summer wedding.
“If Adele had her way they’d be married already,” spilled an insider. “She’s begged Rich to elope on countless occasions, and now has set her heart on doing it in Las Vegas sooner than later.”
We were told Adele was at the point where she was ready to say, "Marry me or move on!” It seems that Rich finally came to his senses, although the source said at the time he "would prefer to take more time."
“But at the end of the day, Adele’s the boss and gets what she wants," the insider spilled late last year.
- Adele's Friends Fear Fun-Loving Singer Is Partying 'Too Much' As She Hopes To Expand Her Family With Sports Agent BF Rich Paul
- Adele And Ed Sheeran Pass On Performing At King Charles' Coronation Concert Amid Prince Harry Drama
- 'At Least You Know I'm Singing Live': Adele FORGETS The Lyrics To Her Award-Winning Song At Las Vegas Residency Before Grammys
The engagement comes after it was revealed the Someone Like You singer is looking to expand her family. Adele has a 10-year-old son, Angelo Adkins, with her ex-husband and is ready to add another kid to the mix.
"I want a baby next year," she shared on The Graham Norton Show in 2022.
"I have plans next year! I have plans," Adele doubled down. "Imagine if I have to cancel the shows because I'm having a baby."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
With a wedding on the way, RadarOnline.com has learned that Adele is focused on walking down the aisle before getting pregnant.
"It's a real U-turn from six months ago, when [Adele] was vowing to be ultra-healthy while they tried to get pregnant as soon as possible," dished a source. According to the insider, the couple's baby-making plans "are either off the table or the rules are being relaxed. But either way, she could do with easing up a bit."
Adele and Rich first went public with their romance in July 2021.
A couple of months later, Adele made the relationship Instagram official. The two have been weathering the storm together ever since.