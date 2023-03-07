Donald Trump Demands All Jan 6 Detainees Be Released From Prison After Tucker Carlson Airs Never-Before-Seen Footage Of Capitol Riots: ‘LET THEM GO FREE, NOW!’
Former President Donald Trump called for the immediate release of all detained January 6 rioters this week after Tucker Carlson aired never-before-seen surveillance footage of the Capitol insurrection, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come shortly after Carlson aired the footage on Fox News on Monday night, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to demand the release of all those arrested during the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.
The former president also congratulated the 53-year-old Tucker Carlson Tonight host for what Trump called “one of the biggest scoops” in United States history.
“Congratulations to Tucker Carlson on one of the biggest ‘scoops’ as a reporter in U.S. history,” Trump wrote. “The New Surveillance Footage of the January 6th Events sheds an entirely different light on what actually happened.”
“The Unselect Committee was a giant SCAM, and has now unequivocally been stamped as CRIMINAL FABRICATORS OF THIS MOST IMPORTANT DAY,” he continued. “Pelosi & McConnell failed on security. The Police story is sad and difficult to watch.”
“'Trump’ and most others are totally innocent, LET THEM GO FREE, NOW!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carlson aired never-before-seen security footage from the day of the Capitol riots after being provided nearly 40,000 hours of footage from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
According to the security footage aired by Carlson on Monday night, Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick – who was reported “slain” on January 6 after allegedly being beaten to death with a fire extinguisher – was seen walking uninjured through the Capitol building after he was supposedly murdered by the mob outside.
Although House Speaker McCarthy was condemned and criticized by House Democrats for providing Carlson with 40,000 hours of sensitive January 6 footage, Trump also praised the GOP politician for helping Carlson expose “what really went on during the January 6th events.”
“Great courage shown by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in releasing the surveillance footage to Tucker Carlson so that our Country, and indeed the World, can see what really went on during the January 6th events,” Trump wrote.
“A whole new, and completely opposite, picture has now been indelibly painted,” he continued. “The Unselect Committee LIED, and should be prosecuted for their actions. Nancy & Mitch were a disaster on Security. Thank you Kevin and Tucker. FREE AT LAST!!!”
According to Trump, the new footage aired on Fox News Monday night provides enough evidence to clear him of any wrongdoing – particularly as he remains under federal investigation for his alleged role in inciting the “deadly insurrection” days before departing the White House more than two years ago.
“LET THE JANUARY 6 PRISONERS GO,” Trump wrote in yet another post on Truth Social after Carlson’s broadcast. “THEY WERE CONVICTED, OR ARE AWAITING TRIAL, BASED ON A GIANT LIE, A RADICAL LEFT CON JOB.”
“THANK YOU TO TUCKER CARLSON AND SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE KEVIN McCARTHY FOR WHAT YOU BOTH HAVE DONE. NEW VIDEO FOOTAGE IS IRREFUTABLE!!!”
So far, more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested on charges connected to their suspected participation in the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol. Nearly 200 have been sentenced to prison.