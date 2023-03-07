Donald Trump Demands All Jan 6 Detainees Be Released From Prison After Tucker Carlson Airs Never-Before-Seen Footage Of Capitol Riots: ‘LET THEM GO FREE, NOW!’

Former President Donald Trump called for the immediate release of all detained January 6 rioters this week after Tucker Carlson aired never-before-seen surveillance footage of the Capitol insurrection, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come shortly after Carlson aired the footage on Fox News on Monday night, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to demand the release of all those arrested during the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.