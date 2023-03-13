Tucker Carlson SLAMS 'Autistic' Donald Trump For Ukraine Remarks After Hatred For Ex-Prez Was Made Public
Tucker Carlson called Donald Trump “autistic” and criticized the former president’s claims he could singlehandedly end Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking interview between the Fox News star and Full Send Podcast host Kyle Forgeard, Carlson did not hold back when Forgeard asked his thoughts regarding former President Trump’s recent remarks about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“I saw Trump said he could close that in 24 hours if he wanted to,” Forgeard asked on his latest podcast episode. “Do you think he could?”
“I have no idea,” Carlson quickly responded. “I mean, he couldn’t build a border wall in four years. So, you know there is a gap between promises and delivery with all politicians, very much including him.”
But the popular Fox News star did not stop there. Carlson called Trump “a little bit autistic” and claimed his alleged “autism” provided the ex-prez with a different perspective on foreign policy.
“But I will say in Trump’s defense, and maybe cause he’s a little bit autistic, he saw the stakes of this, like at the very beginning — and this is what I do love about Trump, particularly in foreign policy,” Carlson explained. “He sees the big stuff. He’s like: ‘Wait, you’ve got Russia and China. They don’t trust each other. We can’t let them get together.’”
“And he said that five years ago when everyone’s like: Shut up racist!” the Fox News anchor continued. “Okay, he’s a racist, but is he wrong?”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carlson’s remarks about Trump came shortly after the conservative news host’s “passionate” hatred for the former president was exposed via a cache of unsealed text messages released last week.
"We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can't wait," Carlson wrote in one text message exchange dated January 2021. "I hate him passionately.”
“I blew up at Peter Navarro today in frustration," Carlson continued while alluding to an interaction between himself and the former Trump administration official at the time. "I actually like Peter. But I can't handle much more of this."
Last week’s unsealed text messages exposing Carlson’s hatred for Trump came as a result of Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch and Fox News.
The messages and emails released earlier this year in connection to Dominion’s lawsuit also exposed that Carlson privately condemned Trump’s 2020 election fraud claims while allegedly “promoting” those very same claims to his viewers.
“Sidney Powell is lying by the way. I caught her,” Carlson wrote to fellow Fox News host Laura Ingraham on November 18, 2020. “It’s insane.”
“Our viewers are good people and they believe it,” Carlson added, seemingly recognizing that his millions of viewers believed Trump’s fabricated election fraud claims.