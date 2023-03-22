Trump Is 'Pumped' About Possible Arrest & Plans To Capitalize On Incoming Indictment As 'He Thinks It Will Help Him With His Base'
Donald Trump is “very pumped” and in “high spirits” ahead of his possible arrest and indictment this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Trump was initially expected to be arrested in New York on Tuesday, sources close to the former president said he and his team are planning to capitalize on the allegedly imminent indictment.
According to Page Six, Trump and his team are planning to make his possible arrest a “high-profile affair” for “maximum exposure” to rally up his base.
“They are very pumped about this,” one insider close to Trump’s team told the outlet. “The Manhattan DA, NYPD, and even the Department of Justice were trying to work out a quiet handover coordinated with the Secret Service — and Trump was having none of that.”
“If an indictment and arrest happens, he wants it to be public,” the insider added.
Even more shocking were the insider’s claims that Trump’s team will “try and film and document” the former president’s arrest “with their own camera crew” because “they want a shot of him in cuffs and will release the mugshot.”
“They are loving this stuff,” the source said.
Meanwhile, as Trump patiently awaits his allegedly imminent indictment, the former president has reportedly posted up at his Palm Beach, Florida Mar-a-Lago resort to “revel” in the fact he is “back in the news and the center of attention.”
“He thinks this ‘trumped-up charge’ will help him with his base,” the source explained. “Trump will be getting all the media.”
Trump’s alleged current plan is to use his possible arrest as proof the Democrats are out to get him, specifically because of the upcoming presidential election in 2024.
He will also use this purported “witch hunt” to reinforce his claim that he is the “best” candidate to challenge President Joe Biden next year.
“He will argue he is the leader of the party and has the best shot against Biden, which is why he is being attacked,” the insider said. “His people are licking their chops, they are pumped. Next thing he’ll be doing is a rally.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump announced he expected to be arrested this week via a post published to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Saturday.
The possible indictment is widely believed to be in connection to allegations the ex-president paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money to keep quiet about an alleged affair between the pair before the 2016 presidential election.
Although Trump initially announced he expected to be indicted on Tuesday, it was later revealed his indictment would not come until Wednesday at the earliest.
After he is formally indicted, Trump is then expected to travel to New York sometime next week to appear before a judge and be arraigned on the charges against him.