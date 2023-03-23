Trump Lawyer In Georgia Probe Called To Testify Before Mar-a-Lago Docs Grand Jury
Another one of Donald Trump's attorneys has been called to testify in his classified documents investigation, RadarOnline.com can report.
Jennifer Little, who is representing the former president in the Fulton County probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, has been called to take the stand about the docs discovered at Mar-a-Lago when FBI agents raided the premises in August 2022.
District court judge Beryl Howell ruled that fellow Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran also had to cooperate with federal prosecutors by testifying before the grand jury this week.
CNN's Kaitlan Collins noted that Corcoran will go under oath Friday unless Trump's side decides to appeal this latest order. However, it appears they are unlikely to do that.
Corcoran must now comply with a grand jury subpoena demanding testimony on "six separate lines of inquiry" previously protected by the attorney-client privilege.
The US DC Circuit Court of Appeals determined that Corcoran must provide additional testimony and turn over documents about Trump, including "notes, transcripts and other evidence to prosecutors."
A spokesperson on behalf of the president fired back in a statement, claiming "there is no factual or legal basis or substance to any case against President Trump" and that "prosecutors only attack lawyers when they have no case whatsoever."
The federal judge found that special counsel Jack Smith's team presented convincing evidence that Trump may have misled his own lawyers about his retention of classified docs after leaving the oval office. Howell invoked the crime-fraud exception.
"It is a lower hurdle, but it is an indication that the government had presented some evidence and allegation that they had evidence that met the elements of a crime," former Justice Department official Brandon Van Grack told ABC News.
Trump's legal woes have been mounting as he is also reportedly awaiting a possible indictment in connection to alleged hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels in 2016.