Donald Trump Has Collected More Than $1.5 Million From Supporters Since Announcing His Possible Arrest
Embattled ex-president Donald Trump has collected more than $1.5 million from supporters since announcing his possible arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as Trump awaits an allegedly imminent indictment against him sometime this week, the Trump campaign confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday that they have raised at least $1.5 million since Saturday afternoon.
The former president’s campaign claimed that the donations came pouring in shortly after Trump announced his possible arrest and called on his supporters to “PROTEST” and “TAKE OUR COUNTRY BACK” ahead of his anticipated indictment.
Meanwhile, the Trump for President 2024 campaign also reportedly sent out a fundraising email this week asking supporters to sign a petition demanding the investigation into the former president be dropped.
According to Mediaite, each MAGA supporter who received the email was reportedly asked to donate up to $3,300 to Trump’s 2024 campaign.
“The Trump for President 2024 campaign is compiling millions and millions of petition signatures from Americans like you CONDEMNING these threats of a possible arrest,” the fundraising email read.
Joe Tacopina, Trump’s lawyer, further predicted the embattled ex-president’s desire to capitalize on his supporters’ outrage and the allegedly imminent indictment expected to be announced against him.
“[Trump] seems to turn everything into a positive and everything into a boost for his campaign,” Tacopina said earlier this week.
- Did Michael Cohen Lie to the Grand Jury? 2018 Letter From Michael Cohen Claimed Donald Trump Did Not Reimburse Him for Hush Money Paid to Stormy Daniels
- Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Tells Trump Grand Jury To Stay Home But Remain On Standby To Reconvene Thursday
- Lights, Camera, Action: 'Law & Order: SVU' Films ONE BLOCK Away From Manhattan DA's Office Ahead Of Trump's Possible Indictment
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump announced he expected to be arrested this week via a post published to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Saturday.
Although Trump’s prediction he would be “arrested Tuesday” failed to materialize, the still possible indictment against him is in connection to allegations he falsified business records to hide a $130,000 hush money payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
While the Manhattan grand jury weighing the charges against Trump did not meet on Tuesday or Wednesday this week, they are reportedly scheduled to reconvene on Thursday to discuss a possible Trump indictment.
One Trump insider recently revealed that the ex-president and his team are “very pumped” about a possible arrest and “loving” the allegedly imminent indictment.
“He thinks this ‘trumped-up charge’ will help him with his base,” the source spilled. “Trump will be getting all the media.”