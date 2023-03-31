Ron DeSantis ‘Will Not Assist’ With Extradition Of Donald Trump From Florida To New York
Ron DeSantis announced he will not cooperate with any extradition request by the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg — and trashed the indictment filed against the ex-Prez Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Florida politician spoke out shortly after news broke that Trump had been indicted in the probe over his alleged money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
DeSantis said, “The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head. It is un-American. The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct.”
He continued, “Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent. Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda.”
Bragg said he has contacted Trump’s team to “coordinate his surrender.” His attorney Joe Tacopina said he will turn himself in next week. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.
- Trump 'Blindsided' By Indictment, Slams Charges As 'Political Persecution & Election Interference At The Highest Level In History'
- NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump Over Stormy Daniels Hush-Money Payment
- Donald Trump Says He Had No Idea About Ye's Anti-Semitic Rants Before Mar-a-Lago Meetup With Disgraced Rapper & White Nationalist Nick Fuentes
Trump, who lives at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, has yet to confirm he will surrender. He spoke out about the charges telling his followers, “This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history. From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats – the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country – have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement.”
“Never before in our Nation’s history has this been done. The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for President, has never happened before. Ever,” he continued.
“Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who was hand-picked and funded by George Soros, is a disgrace. Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York City, he’s doing Joe Biden’s dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on,” the ex-Prez said.