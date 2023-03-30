Ivanka Trump Distancing Herself From Daddy Donald As Criminal Probes Into Ex-Prez Heat Up: ‘She Can’t Help Him Now’
Ivanka Trump has decided to stay far away from her father Donald as the criminal investigations into his actions intensify, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, Ivanka “loves her dad” but “she knows how impossible he can be.”
The insider told People that Ivanka is “no longer” taking Donald out of “hard situations.” Ivanka has kept a low profile and remained mum on the grand jury determining whether to indict Donald over his hush money payment to Stormy Daniels.
"Donald does what he wants, and she can't help him now," the source said. "His help is in the hands of his lawyers and advisers. She is no longer working in that capacity."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in November, Ivanka announced she would not be hitting the campaign trail with Donald after he announced a run for 2024.
"This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she said.
"I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” he added.
A source told RadarOnline.com that Ivanka and her husband Jared were “burned” the first time around and wanted to stay far away.
“They both feel they got burned in Washington and don’t want to go back and expose themselves and their children to another bitter campaign,” the source said.
“Ivanka lost a lot of friends and her social scenes during his presidency … They want to put it in the rearview. They want it behind them,” one source told Page Six.
Another insider told People that Ivanka, who moved to Florida with her family after leaving the White House, misses her social life in New York but is adjusting to Miami.
“She has started over and pursues interests in business, design, and being involved in the lives of her children,” the source spilled.