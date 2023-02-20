Ivanka Trump Mourns Mom Ivana On What Would Have Been Her 74th Birthday As Tension With Dad Donald Grows
Ivanka Trump reminisced about her beloved mother, Ivana Trump, on the late designer's special day.
"Today would have been my mom’s 74th birthday," the former pageant star captioned several throwback photos on Monday. "She was the funniest, smartest and most glamorous woman I knew. She lived each minute of her life to the absolute fullest."
"I miss the joy she brought into our lives and into the lives of so many," the mom of three added of the socialite, who died from blunt injuries after falling down the stairs in July 2022. "Happy Birthday, Mama. Love you and miss you every day."
Pictures from her social media post featured old shots of the family skiing, celebrating, and just enjoying their time together. On Ivanka's Instagram Story, she shared several more snaps, including one of the matriarch's Vogue magazine covers.
Only one of the images included Ivanka's father, Donald Trump, who she's been distancing herself from as he campaigns for the 2024 election. While some claimed it was the blonde beauty's decision to stay away from his political aspirations, the ex-POTUS, 76, insisted otherwise.
"Contrary to Fake News reporting, I never asked Jared or Ivanka to be part of the 2024 Campaign for President and, in fact, specifically asked them not to do it," the businessman wrote via his Truth Social page in December. "Too mean and nasty with the Fake & Corrupt News and having to deal with some absolutely horrendous SleazeBags in the world of politics, and beyond."
“There has never been anything like this ‘ride’ before, and they should not be further subjected to it," he added. "I ran twice, getting millions more Votes the second time (RIGGED), & am doing it again!"
Meanwhile, Ivanka's relationship with her husband of 13 years, Jared Kushner, has reportedly hit a rough patch as well. “It’s all falling apart,” an insider exclusively spilled to RadarOnline.com late last year. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public.”