Donald Trump's Indictment Won't Stop Him From Running For President In 2024
The Manhattan grand jury voted to indict ex-president Donald Trump on Thursday, but the historic ruling won't stop the 2024 presidential hopeful from continuing with his campaign, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After weeks of waiting on pins and needles for a possible indictment over the hush-money probe, Trump became the first former president to face criminal charges.
The jury's verdict does not mean that Trump would have to drop his campaign efforts for the upcoming election.
Under the Constitutional requirements for a president, a clean history of criminal charges is not required to take office.
Officials that have been charged with "high crimes and misdemeanors" are not eligible for office; however, Trump was acquitted by the Senate in both of his impeachment trials, meaning the indictment alone wouldn't stop him from campaigning.
Ironically, the hush-money probe centered around a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels from his 2016 presidential campaign.
As he faced criminal charges for his first campaign, the indictment put the Republican party in an interesting position for 2024 as GOP lawmakers remained divided over Trump as their nominee.
Adding to the confusion on how Trump could successfully run a campaign after being indicted was whether or not he could hold office if he were to be found guilty.
Since the Nixon administration, the Department of Justice has resisted even bringing an indictment against a sitting president because it would be unconstitutional and interfere with the duties of the office.
Complications of Trump's indictment — and possible conviction — hinge on the possibility that he was nominated and won the 2024 election.
If that were the case, Trump would have to reckon with a federal court over a constitutional challenge for his release from prison, in order to assume office — an unthinkable situation that has the ability to manifest into reality.
After the indictment was handed down, Trump blasted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and called the probe a "witch hunt." Trump also drummed up support from his fanbase after he teased his arrest weeks ago — and raised campaign funds.
Trump saw the NY grand jury's vote as an "election interference," which seemed to confirm he planned to move forward with his third presidential run.