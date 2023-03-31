Donald Trump's Indictment Won't Stop Him From Running For President In 2024

The Manhattan grand jury voted to indict ex-president Donald Trump on Thursday, but the historic ruling won't stop the 2024 presidential hopeful from continuing with his campaign, RadarOnline.com has learned.

After weeks of waiting on pins and needles for a possible indictment over the hush-money probe, Trump became the first former president to face criminal charges.

The jury's verdict does not mean that Trump would have to drop his campaign efforts for the upcoming election.