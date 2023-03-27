Trump Grand Jury Scheduled To Hear From One More Witness In Hush Money Probe Before Potential Criminal Indictment
The Manhattan grand jury weighing criminal charges against Donald Trump is reportedly set to hear from one more witness before announcing a possible indictment against the ex-president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as Trump continues to be investigated for alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election, the grand jury is now scheduled to hear from at least one more witness on Monday afternoon.
According to the New York Post, the witness is scheduled to testify at 2 PM and is expected to rebut a series of claims recently made by a Trump ally to the Manhattan grand jury.
Even more surprising are reports that the witness is expected to specifically rebut claims made last week by Michael Cohen’s former attorney, Robert Costello, who on March 21 defended former president Trump in front of the grand jury and rebutted the testimony made by Cohen to the panel earlier in the month.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the prosecutors in the case reportedly tried to arrange to hear Monday’s witness last week, but the arrangements could not be made and Bragg was ultimately forced to cancel the grand jury’s sessions on both Wednesday and Thursday.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump is facing a possible indictment over allegations he paid Daniels $130,000 in campaign funds to keep quiet about an alleged affair between the pair on the eve of the 2016 presidential election.
Both Costello’s testimony last week, as well as a 2018 letter penned by Cohen, reportedly threw a wrench in Bragg’s investigation and the Manhattan DA is now allegedly struggling to convince the grand jury to indict Trump in criminal finance charges.
“They are having trouble convincing the jury to swallow the case,” one source familiar with the hush money probe said on Thursday. “It's a weak case and has caused divisions in the DA's office.”
According to the 2018 letter, Cohen – who made the $130,000 payment to Daniels via his personal funds – was never reimbursed by Trump or the Trump campaign for the payment.
The letter seemingly contradicted Cohen’s own testimony that Trump, shortly after winning the 2016 presidential election, reimbursed his then-personal lawyer the $130,000 using leftover funds from the Trump 2016 campaign.
The witness’ testimony before the Manhattan grand jury on Monday afternoon also came shortly after Trump claimed Bragg “already dropped the case” against him.
“I think they’ve already dropped the case,” Trump told reporters on Saturday. “It’s a fake case."
“Some fake cases,” the embattled ex-president continued, although he later contradicted himself, “they have absolutely nothing.”