Trump Grand Jury Scheduled To Hear From One More Witness In Hush Money Probe Before Potential Criminal Indictment

The Manhattan grand jury weighing criminal charges against Donald Trump is reportedly set to hear from one more witness before announcing a possible indictment against the ex-president, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come as Trump continues to be investigated for alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election, the grand jury is now scheduled to hear from at least one more witness on Monday afternoon.