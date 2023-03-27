Donald Trump Claims He WILL NOT Be Charged In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe: ‘I Think They’ve Already Dropped the Case’
Donald Trump suggested he will not be charged in connection to the ongoing Stormy Daniels hush money investigation against him and that the Manhattan DA has “already dropped” the case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and the Manhattan grand jury prepare to weigh criminal charges against the embattled ex-president, Trump told reporters on Saturday that he is "off the hook” in connection to the hush money probe.
“I think they’ve already dropped the case,” he told reporters shortly after his rally in Waco, Texas on Saturday.
“It’s a fake case," Trump continued. "Some fake cases, they have absolutely nothing.”
But shortly after his claims to reporters on Saturday, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, and seemingly contradicted himself regarding whether he expects to be charged in the ongoing hush money investigation.
“They have absolutely no case. The only witnesses are against their so-called ‘star’ witness, a serial liar, convicted felon, and disbarred lawyer,” Trump wrote, referring to his former personal attorney Michael Cohen.
“I did nothing wrong, and they know it,” he continued. “This, and everything else that they are doing with the DOJ-led Witch Hunt, is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE, their new and ‘highly sophisticated’ method of cheating on Elections!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s comments over the weekend came as the Manhattan grand jury continues to weigh whether to charge the embattled ex-president with crimes connected to allegations he paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 from campaign funds to keep quiet about an alleged affair between the pair ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
One weekend earlier, on Saturday, March 18, Trump announced that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday – although that arrest failed to materialize.
The grand jury in the case is currently scheduled to reconvene on Monday to discuss possible criminal charges against Trump after DA Bragg ordered the panel not to convene on Wednesday and Thursday.
Meanwhile, sources familiar with the ongoing investigation claimed that Bragg and prosecutors in the case are struggling to convince the grand jury to charge former President Trump with financial crimes connected to the alleged hush money payments to Daniels.
“They are having trouble convincing the jury to swallow the case,” one source said on Thursday. “It's a weak case and has caused divisions in the DA's office.”