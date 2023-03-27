Donald Trump Claims He WILL NOT Be Charged In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe: ‘I Think They’ve Already Dropped the Case’

Donald Trump suggested he will not be charged in connection to the ongoing Stormy Daniels hush money investigation against him and that the Manhattan DA has “already dropped” the case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come as Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and the Manhattan grand jury prepare to weigh criminal charges against the embattled ex-president, Trump told reporters on Saturday that he is "off the hook” in connection to the hush money probe.