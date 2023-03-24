Trump Issues New Threat Against Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg As Possible Indictment Against Ex-Prez Looms
Donald Trump issued a new threat this week against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as a possible indictment against the ex-president continues to loom, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Late Thursday night, Trump escalated his rhetoric against Manhattan DA Bragg and issued a dire warning about the consequences of an indictment.
The former president predicted “potential death & destruction” that “could be catastrophic for our Country” if he is charged with a crime in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.
Trump also added that “[o]nly a degenerate psychopath that truely [sic] hates the USA” would indict him.
“What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?” the embattled ex-president wrote on Truth Social just after 1 AM.
“Why & who would do such a thing?” Trump continued. “Only a degenerate psychopath that truely hates the USA!”
Even more shocking is the fact that, earlier in the night, former President Trump posted a picture of himself wielding a baseball bat next to Bragg’s head.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s threatening rhetoric late Thursday night came as DA Bragg and the Manhattan grand jury continue to weigh possible criminal charges against the ex-president.
Trump previously took to Truth Social on Saturday to announce he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, although his arrest and indictment have so far failed to materialize.
Bragg also ordered the grand jury in the case to stay home on Wednesday and Thursday, meaning the panel will not reconvene to discuss indicting Trump on criminal charges until Monday at the earliest.
According to at least one source familiar with the ongoing investigation into Trump, DA Bragg and the prosecutors in the hush money case are struggling to convince the grand jury to indict the former president.
“They are having trouble convincing the jury to swallow the case,” revealed one source on Thursday morning. “It's a weak case and has caused divisions in the DA's office.”