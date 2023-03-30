Your tip
Subscribe

Donald Trump Replaces Estranged Daughter Ivanka With Look-Alike Assistant As She Continues To Distance Herself From Famous Father

By:

Mar. 30 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's new assistant is the spitting image of his estranged daughter, Ivanka Trump, 40. The ex-president hired Natalie Harp for his communications team in March 2022. The blonde conservative, 31, left her hosting job at One America Network to serve Donald — and ironically looks identical to the daughter who "no longer" talks to her famous father about tough topics, like his legal situation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Here's what we know about Natalie — she comes from a devout Christian family, credits Donald for getting her through cancer, and seems to be a convenient replacement for his daughter-turned-once senior advisor, who turned her back on her embattled dad ahead of the 2024 presidential bid and is continuing to distance herself from him.

donald trump replaced ivanka assistant natalie harp looks like
Natalie even dresses like Ivanka, wearing matching sets and baseball caps to accompany Trump at the golf course. The 76-year-old former commander-in-chief has been photographed with the young assistant at his International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on several occasions — and she's always armed with her laptop and iPhone.

trump assistant
Besides being Donald's aide, she also runs his social media accounts. Natalie backed Trump's accusations that the 2020 election was rigged and often praised him on her own social media — which likely caught the businessman-turned-politician's eye.

She's regularly praised her boss, saying, "Like other staffers, I do spend time with him. He is extremely popular with the people, I see that by being with him."

Natalie's link to Trump goes back several years, with his now-employee giving him kudos for getting her through her bone cancer battle. The Right to Try law, which Donald signed in 2018, gave her the ability to seek effective treatment for her stage 2 cancer after she was unsuccessful with chemotherapy twice.

"I'm not dying from cancer any more thanks to President Trump, I'm living with cancer," Natalie said in 2019.

trump assistant
She also praised Trump over her health battle at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

"When I failed the chemotherapies that were on the market, no one wanted me in their clinical trials. They didn’t give me the right to try experimental treatments, Mr. President. You did, and without you, I’d have died waiting for them to be approved," she said in her speech, which she proudly pinned to the top of her Twitter page.

Donald's relationship with Natalie continues to grow, while his connection with his oldest daughter seems to be dimming.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Ivanka vowed to step away from politics last year as his 2024 presidential aspirations allegedly got in the way of her marriage to Jared Kushner.

Jared reportedly gave her an ultimatum — their union or the campaign trail.

ivanka main
Ivanka reportedly no longer wastes her breath trying to give her father advice — especially regarding his possible indictment in connection to a hush-money payment reportedly given to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

"Donald does what he wants, and she can't help him now," a source told People. "His help is in the hands of his lawyers and advisers. She is no longer working in that capacity."

