Fox News' Aired Conspiracy Theories Against Dominion Despite 'Brain Room' Disproving Claims

A top executive at Fox News admitted the claim that Dominion Voting Systems rigged the 2020 election should have never aired it the network's fact-checking research unit – the “Brain Room” — determined the claim was bogus, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The stunning revelation was made public in unredacted court documents during a pre-trial hearing in Dominion’s $1.6 billion high-stakes defamation lawsuit against the network playing out in Delaware Superior Court.

Despite the findings of the Brain Room's investigation into the conspiracy theory 10 days after the election, Fox News continued to air stories and book speakers accusing the voting machine company of rigging the election against Donald Trump.