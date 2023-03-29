Fox News' Aired Conspiracy Theories Against Dominion Despite 'Brain Room' Disproving Claims
A top executive at Fox News admitted the claim that Dominion Voting Systems rigged the 2020 election should have never aired it the network's fact-checking research unit – the “Brain Room” — determined the claim was bogus, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The stunning revelation was made public in unredacted court documents during a pre-trial hearing in Dominion’s $1.6 billion high-stakes defamation lawsuit against the network playing out in Delaware Superior Court.
Despite the findings of the Brain Room's investigation into the conspiracy theory 10 days after the election, Fox News continued to air stories and book speakers accusing the voting machine company of rigging the election against Donald Trump.
Fox News tried to keep the Braim Room’s findings a secret – but Superior court Judge Eric M. Davis issued an order exposing the smoking gun evidence.
What’s more, in another damning admission, David Clark, Fox’s Senior Vice President for Weekend News and Programming, admitted during his deposition that the claim against Dominion should not have aired.
“If the brain room had concluded that the charges were, in fact, false, they never should have been aired, correct?” a Dominion lawyer asked Clark.
“Yes,” he replied, according to NBC News.
As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, Dominion’s witness list request includes a who’s who of Fox News personalities and executives, including talking heads Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo, Laura Ingraham, and owner Rupert Murdoch.
Judge Davis had already shown signs that he was getting irritated at billionaire Murdoch’s attempt to dodge the witness stand to defend his embattled network.
“Mr. Murdoch has claimed that he’s traveling, and an inconvenience,” Judge Davis said at the pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, according to CNN. “But I also have people telling me that he’s hardly infirm and is able to travel around.”
“I think he recently got engaged on St. Patrick’s Day,” the judge continued, “and he said he looks forward to traveling between his various residences in Montana, New York, and London.”
“That doesn’t sound like someone who can’t travel from New York to Wilmington.”
A rep for Fox News said, “These documents once again demonstrate Dominion’s continued reliance on cherry-picked quotes without context to generate headlines in order to distract from the facts of this case. The foundational right to a free press is at stake and we will continue to fiercely advocate for the First Amendment in protecting the role of news organizations to cover the news."