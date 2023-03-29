Dominion Demands Tucker Carlson, Rupert Murdoch, Sean Hannity & Other Fox News Stars & Execs Take The Stand In Upcoming Trial

Dominion Voting Systems has asked that Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and other Fox News hosts and executives take the stand when the company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network goes to trial next month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come just days before Dominion’s lawsuit against Fox News is scheduled to go to trial on April 17, the voting machine company has specifically requested that certain network personnel testify in front of the jury.