Fox News Anchor Bret Baier Asked Network To Rescind Arizona Call For Joe Biden & Give State To Donald Trump During 2020 Election

Fox News anchor Bret Baier reportedly asked the network to rescind Joe Biden’s projected win in Arizona and give the state to Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking claim was made by veteran journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser in their new book, The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021, which partly focuses on then-President Trump’s defeat to current-President Biden in November 2020.