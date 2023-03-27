Fox News Fires Tucker Carlson Producer After Claims Network Pressured Her Into Giving Misleading Testimony In Dominion Case: Court Docs
A producer who worked with Tucker Carlson claims she was "intimated" by Fox News lawyers to give misleading testimony in the $1.6 billion defamation suit brought forth by Dominion Voting Systems over the network’s airing of 2020 election fraud claims.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Abby Grossberg, who joined the network in 2019 on a show hosted by Maria Bartiromo before joining Carlson's team, filed an amended lawsuit days after filing her initial complaint.
In the new complaint, Grossberg claimed that she was fired on Friday as retaliation for taking legal action. Last week, Grossberg sued Fox News claiming she was pressured into saying certain things during her deposition in the Dominion case.
Grossberg claimed Fox News' lawyers persuaded her to downplay the importance of ratings and felt "pressured to respond with a generic ‘I do not recall’" during questioning by Dominion.
“Based on what I understood and took away from the deposition preparation sessions I had with Fox’s legal team which were coercive and intimidating,” Grossberg said, “I felt that I had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the ‘star witness’ for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News and would be subjected to worse terms and conditions of employment than male employees as I understood it.”
Grossberg said she believed the network then attempted to make her the scapegoat in the lawsuit.
The former Fox News worker wrote in the new filing that she has become increasingly suspicious of their intentions after lawyers canceled her initial deposition in the Dominion battle just hours before it was scheduled to happen.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"I have good reason to believe that it was because Fox wanted to prep me one more time and coach me into making statements that would make me look bad and incompetent, and thus ruin my career, while distancing the parent company from at least some of the otherwise substantial liability award because the Fox attorneys were trying to scapegoat me as inexplicably incompetent," she alleged, per the latest filing.
During her deposition, Grossberg said that she was not fully trusting of all Fox News producers, adding, "They're activists, not journalists and impose their political agendas on the programming."
- Stunning Court Claim: Tucker Carlson’s Top Producer Questioned Whether Maria Bartiromo Was Having An Affair With House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy
- Tucker Carlson SLAMS 'Autistic' Donald Trump For Ukraine Remarks After Hatred For Ex-Prez Was Made Public
- Mike Pence ABANDONS Ex Boss The Donald And ANNIHILATES Tucker Carlson: Former Veep Condemns 'Fox News' Portrayal Of January 6, Says History 'Will Hold' Trump 'Accountable For It'
Fox fired back, claiming the ex-employee was let go after disclosing confidential information. "We will continue to vigorously defend Fox against Ms. Grossberg's unmeritorious legal claims, which are riddled with false allegations against Fox and our employees," they said.
As we previously reported, Dominion first took legal action against the network after their on-air personalities and guests claimed that Dominion's voting machines had been rigged to steal votes away from Trump.