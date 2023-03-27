Fox News Fires Tucker Carlson Producer After Claims Network Pressured Her Into Giving Misleading Testimony In Dominion Case: Court Docs

“Based on what I understood and took away from the deposition preparation sessions I had with Fox’s legal team which were coercive and intimidating,” Grossberg said, “I felt that I had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the ‘star witness’ for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News and would be subjected to worse terms and conditions of employment than male employees as I understood it.”

Grossberg said she believed the network then attempted to make her the scapegoat in the lawsuit.

The former Fox News worker wrote in the new filing that she has become increasingly suspicious of their intentions after lawyers canceled her initial deposition in the Dominion battle just hours before it was scheduled to happen.

